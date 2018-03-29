Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Diplo’s new California EP is packed with guest spots: Desiigner, DRAM, Trippie Redd, Lil Xan, GoldLink, and MØ are all on the six-track release. Diplo has shared videos for some of those songs so far, like “Look Back” with DRAM and “Worry No More” with Lil Yachty and Santigold. Now he’s back with another one, this time teaming up with Desiigner for the emotional “Suicidal.”

In the video, directed by Shomi Patwary, the two wander around the Manhattan streets at night in pensive moods as Desiigner raps lines like, “Tryna hold on the ledge, I’m falling off (falling off, falling off) / Life Desiigner, zombie walking, I’m walking off.”

Diplo also wrote a YouTube comment explaining the origins of the song, saying:

“Desiigner came over for a few days and just locked in on that beat. We wrote a scratch and then a few months later cut the vocal and we had a good track. For me, it’s a sort of compromise between some of my favorite producers like Flume and Mura Masa and a real hip-hop energy that Desiigner brings.”

As for Desiigner, we ought to be hearing more from him soon, since he said at the end of last year that he has two albums on the way. In the meantime, watch the video for “Suicidal” above.