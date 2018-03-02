Diplo features Lil Yachty and Santigold in “Worry No More.” In the video, also released today (March 2), the new collaborators work together at a bakery specializing in abstract portrait cakes. (Given the stacks of money Lil Yachty finds in a desk drawer, their business must be doing well.) Lil Yachty and Santigold also make an unexpected dream team, in this sunshine-bright pop ode to the American Dream.
“Worry No More” began as a simple guitar loop, which Yachty freestyled over after he and Diplo first met in 2016. Compared to his recent outings with label Quality Control, “Worry No More” feels like a return to days when he sang over the Rugrats theme. Once Diplo picked the song back up, he decided to feature Santigold. You might remember her from ska-punk/new wave band Stiffed, or her 2008 self-titled album, where she broke out as an eclectic pop artist.
“Worry No More” is also the latest single off Diplo’s California, his first solo EP since 2013’s Revolution, out later this year. Previously, the producer-DJ had released “Get It Right” featuring MØ and the DRAM-assisted “Look Back.” Santigold’s last release was 2016’s 99¢, while Yachty’s Lil Boat 2, the sequel to his 2016 debut mixtape, is out next week, on March 9.
