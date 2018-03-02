Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Diplo features Lil Yachty and Santigold in “Worry No More.” In the video, also released today (March 2), the new collaborators work together at a bakery specializing in abstract portrait cakes. (Given the stacks of money Lil Yachty finds in a desk drawer, their business must be doing well.) Lil Yachty and Santigold also make an unexpected dream team, in this sunshine-bright pop ode to the American Dream.

“Worry No More” began as a simple guitar loop, which Yachty freestyled over after he and Diplo first met in 2016. Compared to his recent outings with label Quality Control, “Worry No More” feels like a return to days when he sang over the Rugrats theme. Once Diplo picked the song back up, he decided to feature Santigold. You might remember her from ska-punk/new wave band Stiffed, or her 2008 self-titled album, where she broke out as an eclectic pop artist.

made this song with @lilyachty after his first show in toronto.. he ordered pizza and freestyled this on a guitar loop.. I decided to finish it and invited @santigold to help. she ripped it.. santi decided to make cakes in the video. I love it https://t.co/fDKJ4ElU8m pic.twitter.com/6OpiJm2Nr5 — dip (@diplo) March 2, 2018

“Worry No More” is also the latest single off Diplo’s California, his first solo EP since 2013’s Revolution, out later this year. Previously, the producer-DJ had released “Get It Right” featuring MØ and the DRAM-assisted “Look Back.” Santigold’s last release was 2016’s 99¢, while Yachty’s Lil Boat 2, the sequel to his 2016 debut mixtape, is out next week, on March 9.