Dizzee Rascal feat Bun B & Pimp C – Where Da G’s

1st Time 2 Say First…Damn this video woulda been crazy if the Pimp was in it…R.I.P.
Another song that promotes violence.
Yes Dizzee Rascal one of the UK’s Finest… big up always consistent on point on FIRE!
Timeless
I love the intro “From London to H-town!” I caught this on SuckerFree & I had the whole house shaking! Trill 4 Life!
as WACK as it gets
“run up like meth in belly like is that that nigga?”
Wack as fuck. Not what real hip hop is about. Fuck Dizzie! Fake ass nigga!
Shit is crack, Bun went in
Dizzie tha best thing outta UK besides Slick Rick
REST IN PEACE PIMP!
@ Clipz
Slick Rick dnt Rep UK he woz born in UK by American parents but moved 2 da states as a Kid. he spent nearly all his life there so i dnt see him as Brit MC. Get me fam!
i dont like dizzie’s voice. the air max they designed for him go hard tho!
maybe its like how ppl dont like weezys voice.
guess its a matter of taste/choice
Wasnt talkin bout what he “rep” lol.. just saying hes out of UK, enuff said
and “…” maybe its just his accent, but cats dont like Waynes voice cuz its screechy as fuck
