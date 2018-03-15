DJ Carnage is smarter than a lot of producers. He sees the nearly symbiotic relationship between today’s young, melodic trap artists and their booming production. Whereas a traditionalist MC could still ring off with an acapella, younger artists use their soundscapes to dictate their vocal vibes. Carnage has provided the harmonious inspiration for a range of talented artists, such as Lil Pump and Lil Uzi Vert. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Pump on “Shynee,” a track that showed off that a Xan-free Pump still bumped.

His fans are clamoring to know how much Carnage their subwoofers were going to get this spring, and now we have more insight into that answer. Carnage posted a picture of him posted up with Lil Uzi Vert, captioning it “I think it’s time we reunite it and do it for the culture.” Uzi and Carnage previously collaborated on “WDYW,” a banger that also featured ASAP Ferg and Rich The Kid. Now, it looks like their fans want more music from the two of them.

It will be interesting to see how Uzi sounds on the record, as he’s previously expressed qualms with feeling like he “sold out” with music like “XO Tour Llif3” and other songs that don’t exactly fit in with Philly’s “straight rap” sensibilities. Hopefully, he’s taken stock of his artistic direction and is charged up for 2018 and beyond – starting with this collaboration.