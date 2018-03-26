Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In DJ Esco’s humorous video for “Code Of Honor,” the first single from his upcoming project, Kolorblind, the voluminously coiffed producer plays a fed-up gas station attendant who quits his job to party with his homeboys Future and Schoolboy Q.

Unfortunately for Esco, he’s got to make it to the mansion where the party is taking place, which means taking his fixed-gear bicycle uphill. By the end of the video, we have to assume he made it because of all the party scenes in the video, but how he still has the energy for his trademark animated dance moves is anyone’s guess.

There’s also a paper mache-headed doppelganger, all the luxury cars you can fit in a driveway, and of course, pretty girls dancing to the hypnotic beat. Schoolboy steals the show with his verse, as usual, mixing up flows and ad-libs until there’s basically no difference between the two. It’s a disorienting but imminently catchy effect that will make his bars the highlight of a night out.

Kolorblind is scheduled for a March 30th release and will also feature Rich The Kid alongside the standard Future features. Esco also released a trailer via WorldStarHipHop featuring some of radio’s most prominent hip-hop DJs and personalities announcing the upcoming project. Check it out below.