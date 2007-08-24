DJ Khaled – I’m So Hood / Brown Paper Bag

i love this song…fla stand up!!!!!!!!!!
MAN I BEEN SEEIN DIS VIDEO DIS AINT NEW 2 ME IT MORE LIKE OLD 2 ME CUZ I ALREADY SEEN IT LIKE 4 TIMES
FIRST!!
sick song.not as gd as brown paper bag tho..
maybe not first lol
not feelin this track, i like brown paper bag though(only cause of an inside joke). i dont listen to Trick Daddy and the hook was weak, so it messed up my whole listening experience. T-pain has snapped harder on other hooks.
dis song is hot trick is MR MIA doe t-pain hook was on point. that brown paper bag shit is horrible
yall all stupid both songs waz poppin
woooooo this my shit even though khaled dont play my gunit niggaz this go hard tpain killing the game right now more than akon…lol khaleds a fat wanna be down ass brandy ass nigga he even move like he wanna be down no hating iam juss saying ya dont think so look at him he a cornball….lol
Brown paper bag is the wackest track studio time has ever been wasted on and Im so Hood is piff
WOW … HATE IT LOL…WEIRD I THOUGHT I’D LIKE IT!
Song is cool, he should have been dropped another single.
RTNY, here’s a good topic discussion. “Is it ok for Akon, and or T-pain to feature on a bunch of songs doing hooks but not for Lil Wayne to do a verse”
The FIRST was OK I love T DOUBLE D
BUT FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK
I couldn’t TAKE THAT HOOK!
Dis shit go hard!!! I got scared when i seen fat joe though! I was like “O my god he finna fuck tha song up wit his wack ass verse”
Khaled needs to chill with that we the best shit. Dude is seriously annoying
see i dnt really like dj khaled…but every song i heard off of this album is fire! im convinced im gonna cop it!
i thought i would like it too, dj khaled needs to stop saying we the bassssssssssssssssssssssss hahaha. ay tv johnny looks like a chihuahua
the best part bout the vid is the angie martinez cameo….dj khaled U DA WORST lolol
I’m so hood? and u put t-pain on it? loooool u’ve 2 be kidding me..
JUELZ NEEDED TO BE IN THAT VIDEO, HE HAD THE HOTTEST VERSE OUT OF ALL OF THEM PLUS HES ABOUT TO SHUT THE GAME DOWM
JUELZ SANTANA – BORN TO LOSE BUILT TO WIN(THE REAGON ERA) COMIN OUT SOON
JUELZ SANTANA & LIL WAYNE – I CAN’T FEEL MY FACE (THIS FALL)
the songs is hot but khaled is a cornball
Yea L’s and Weezy killed brown paper bag!
we tha best nigga. (who), weeee niggggaaa
lmfao i cant stand khaled
teddy pain killed it like tha usual.
videos hot but tha song iz aight
#2 think b4 you type dont type like u talk
@17LMAOOOOOOOOLMAOOOO! but im so hood is iight and i can say that and i hate tpain. and brown paper bag is CRAZZY. the only 2 good songs on khaleds album WE THE WORST! LOL
gotta love the way they did the video like a movie/ scene from a mission on the grand theft auto video game. They bringing something new back to hiphop.
Who told that fat niga he’s a DJ?? The “we the best” shit sounds retarted…….weak track
LMAO @ miami305
The video is fire. The production is hot. Video is unique. Cameos are hot…yall saw busa busa and Dj enuf? and TV Johnny was in there reppin the H…What? Wish they played Joeys verse on brown paper bag he killed it.
I Like this song its hot I like brown paper bag even more wit weezy and juelz
wow im the only nigga that peeped jon roberts off of cocaine cowboys in the vid wow thats a sik cameo along wit alot in this vis plus both songs is poppin stop hatin bitch asss nigas
yea dats right all yall south haters wat det do now ! ion see no fuck da south ha ha we da best!!!!!!!! MIA 305 FLA stand UP!
and yall wonder why the south is gettin more rep, LMAO!
