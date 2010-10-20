DJ Premier Says Drake & J. Cole Are Bringing Lyricism Back

As far as Premo is concerned, Drizzy has earned respect for his skills with the pen blackberry. “He brought lyricism back,” he said of the Toronto-native. “For a 22-year-old man, he brought lyricism back. When [Gang Starr’s] Step In The Arena came out, I was 22-years-old. And I just thought about it, I was like, Damn, I was a youngster. I wasn’t 30, 31. I was 22 and coming with heat. And that’s why I like that he’s bringing stuff back.

The Roc Nation MC is also on Preem’s radar. “J. Cole, I like that he’s bringing lyrics back,” he added.

Full Story: XXLMag