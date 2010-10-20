DJ Premier Says Drake & J. Cole Are Bringing Lyricism Back

As far as Premo is concerned, Drizzy has earned respect for his skills with the pen blackberry. “He brought lyricism back,” he said of the Toronto-native. “For a 22-year-old man, he brought lyricism back. When [Gang Starr’s] Step In The Arena came out, I was 22-years-old. And I just thought about it, I was like, Damn, I was a youngster. I wasn’t 30, 31. I was 22 and coming with heat. And that’s why I like that he’s bringing stuff back.
The Roc Nation MC is also on Preem’s radar. “J. Cole, I like that he’s bringing lyrics back,” he added.
Do you agree with Premo? Also if they are bringing it back, who killed it?
Lyrically….Cole > Drake…easy!
the idea that making money is more important than being talented kill it.
all these not lyrical dudes like gucci and waka floka getting money being having zero talent. people say its acceptable cuz they get money. why? fucking slavers get money too, that don’t make slavery okay. you gotta respect the grind, you can’t just respect the profits.
only a matter of time before EVERYBODY knows thats cole is better then drizzy….he just needs a hit that’ll skyrocket his popularity
Cole yes but Drake? Really Preemo? thats just dickriding to the fullest
“im a star no spangled banner”
Nobody can say that lyricism died. It’s not like cats like Fabolous, Talib, Nas, etc disappeared. I will admit they lyrically do come hard with it, people keep talking about Cole being so much better then Drake, I’m not saying I disagree, but just shut up about it, they both nice in my opinion, and @facts Unfortunately I don’t think, at this point, Cole will ever have a hit that sky rockets’s his popularity, b/c the kind of music that sells on itunes and gets radio play, is not the type of songs Cole would ever think about making. Oh, and if there were any artist that killed lyricism per se, it would be Soulja, Gucci, OJ, Flocka, & Plies
Drake is capable of spitting more lyrically, but as mentioned above, its about the money. J. Cole is more consistent and puts out good records. As far as who killed it, it was not just one person, just a era of changing interests when “rappers” like D4l & Dem Franchise boys could have hit records. There is a regular cycle of the party music and then back to the real shit, it’s not the first time.
Well I don’t really care for Drake that much, but I can’t front he’s nice.
As for J. Cole…man yall already know what it is with him.
Drake is not consistent with the lyrics…one song he’ll be killin it like on Aston Martin Music, then he’ll dumb it down when he gets on a track with Birdman etc.
Cole is a more consistent.
What the hell Premo, Drake is not a lyricist by anyway. It’s simple lyrics that have no meaning at all.
Fuck that i rate both of them all i know whenever they get on a track together its gonna be a classic
niggas dont be knowin about the old drake. listen to comeback season or room for improvement. back then drake was on his “lyricism” tip. he still kinda do know but he has more of a pop sound. comeback season was back when that nigga would get on 9th wonder beats
Did he just say Lyricism and drake in the same sentence.
lol cosign dat calvin
Y’all seem to only have “Money to Blow” in your heads. Question: When you guys post a comment, do you do any research whatsoever, or do you post your first thought of ignorance knowing it serves no positive purpose in the world? Just wondering. :)
Drake my nigga for awhile and i admit he has dumb down a bit but niggas acting like he cant spit, like homie on top said room for improvement and comeback season he was dropping bars and i have a feelin his next album is going to be more lyrical
everybody know j cole can spit that not even a question
both drake and j cole are going to run hip hop for years to come
And you have another hip hop legend givin drake props and people still hate, but i guess that means he doing something right
hes right, you guys can’t call yourselves “Real Hip Hops” if all you can do is judge and artist by what you hear on the radio. Most of you niggas have no background knowledge on the artists you hate on.
CO-sign NY ..they both wack rap talent fell off some bit
i actually co-sign this…on a mainstream tip yea they are…#TeamCole all day but I do respect Drizzy
i think ya listen to too much shyt on da radio and judge niggaz off of dat alone…i may not like all of drake’s music but i’d be lying to myself if I ever said that he wasn’t lyrical…u can listen to songs like “light up” or “aston martin music” and that would prove to u the nigga can actually spit if he’s in the mood to do so…
drake lyrical please lost all my respect for dj premier fucking crack addict
banks on cole+drake easilly
see drake is killin it mainstream wise. but j.cole got the underground on lock but ddoin big time gigs with no commercial success so its backwards and getting a luke warm response. but they both dope as fuck i just think jcole a better rapper.
Of course we all know who/what area killed lyricism in Hip Hop…Some artist don’t want to admit it because they have relationships to maintain with other artist.
Obviously from early 2000 to mid 2007/8..Atlanta and the South with their type of music saturated the radio stations and that was the popular demand at the time which was cracking cause I was getting my dick rubbed in the clubs by girls when their songs came on.
They both got different styles…Drake does have more mass appeal cause he sings and raps about that lovey dovey shit and J Cole be spitting that hard shit. I love em both. ATF ALL DAY & ROC NATION in the BUILDING!
I’m definitely looking forward to JColes album..
And I see a lot of J. Cole dickridders in the crowd haha funny how every body praises Drake but all yall niggas do is hate I mean like J. Cole he’s aight like wat really makes me dislike him is the fact that niggas dickride him and act like he’s the second comin like to be for real the niggas deep but he barely has any good punchlines like yall act as if he’s the next nas but nas had fuckin punchlines and J. cole lacks on that area and Drake dumb down his music for mainstream and getting money and success results no.1 album hit singles J. cole I doubt will have a no.1 album or any hit singles like it’s pure common sense that J. Cole wants to sound underground but yall niggas judge without research listen to when Drake had his best bars on Room for Improvement and Comeback Season Drake has fucking bars but yall niggas just don’t want to admit it and listen to him and get off J. Cole’s dick
You justify your reasons for not liking another artist because of his fans? wow….Listen bruh, J. Cole isnt drake, isnt fab, isnt kanye, he’s J. Cole. So no you’re not going to hear in-your-face punchlines from him. And you’re not gonna hear predictable metaphors or similes. There’s a reason why us fans keep thinkin J. Cole is the future of hip-hop and the “second coming”. It’s because he is basically the return of 90’s hip-hop where things were straight lyrical & straight to the point. You act like punchlines has always been here, Fab, Banks & Cassidy are realli the ppl to make mainstream punchline rapping the thing to do. Go back and listen to 80’s-90’s hip-hop and you’ll see a big difference…
And no homie a lot of Cole fans do agree that Drake used to be nice. I say that all the time when ppl bring up those two but the keyword is “used” to. Comeback Season Drake & Room for Improvement Drake was when a lot of fans especially the hardcore base realli start feelin Drake. But unless you have lived under a rock for the past 2 years you would know that his hardcore base of fans has immediately fled him & started fuckin wit J. Cole.
I have to laugh at some of ya’ll that that really give drake the benefit of the doubt about his lyricism. It’s like since he had 2 mixtapes that was lyrical fire & time to time spits back on the lyrical tip (see fear & 9 am in dallas) then it’s ok for him to dumb down his sound and record songs that make him sound like a Lil Wayne clone. Smh @ ya’ll. I bet yu dudes were the same ones who said his album was fire, when that shit was a pop cluster fuck. So once again “AvidListener” no1 here is realli a dickrider but we’re a group of ppl who enjoy classic raw hip-hop which j. cole time and time again continues to bring.
now all of a sudden everbody dissin drake. half of u niggas only hate him cuz he wit yung money. if cole was on YM & drake was signed to roc nation niggas wud be sayin drake better. you need a better reason to not lik a nigga cuz he on a certain label smh
Drake is an average generic rapper with simple lyricism. Did DJ Premier forget about Jadakiss, Styles P, Lloyd Banks, Vado?…….stop being a dick rider DJ Premier, it isn’t healthy for you.
I love Primo beats but Primo’s opinions in the last 3 years have been stupid. I can only co-sign J Cole.
cole world !