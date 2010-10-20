DJ Premier Says Drake & J. Cole Are Bringing Lyricism Back

#J. Cole #Drake
10.20.10 7 years ago 39 Comments

As far as Premo is concerned, Drizzy has earned respect for his skills with the pen blackberry. “He brought lyricism back,” he said of the Toronto-native. “For a 22-year-old man, he brought lyricism back. When [Gang Starr’s] Step In The Arena came out, I was 22-years-old. And I just thought about it, I was like, Damn, I was a youngster. I wasn’t 30, 31. I was 22 and coming with heat. And that’s why I like that he’s bringing stuff back.

The Roc Nation MC is also on Preem’s radar. “J. Cole, I like that he’s bringing lyrics back,” he added.

Full Story: XXLMag

Do you agree with Premo? Also if they are bringing it back, who killed it?

