Donald Glover Gave Away Free Pairs Of Adidas Sneakers Via AirDrop At Coachella

04.13.19 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Donald Glover, known by his stage name Childish Gambino, closed out the first day of Coachella with a memorable solo performance. Before his headlining set, the actor-TV-star-singer promoted his recent collaboration with Adidas by giving a few lucky Coachella festival-goers free pairs of his unreleased shoes.

Glover didn’t decide to give away the shoes in a traditional manner. Instead, the musician randomly selected winners through AirDrop. Lucky winners looked at their iPhones with surprise as their phone read “‘Donald Glover’ would like to share a photo.” The photo showed a picture of the Adidas collaboration shoes. Those who chose to “accept” were rewarded with a coupon for a free pair of Glover’s sneakers. The coupon was only valid for one hour.

The sneakers which fans won were a part of the performer’s recent Donald Glover x Adidas Nizza line. As of now, a release date has not been announced for the sneakers.

As well as debuting his new sneakers, Glover also released a highly anticipated film with Rihanna. The film, titled Guava Island, was shot in Cuba. Glover teased the project at his Pharos festival, when he released the first trailer. As of last night, you can stream the movie on Amazon Prime.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Coachella#Music Festivals
TAGSCHILDISH GAMBINOcoachellaCoachella 2019music festivals
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP