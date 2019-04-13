Getty Image

Donald Glover, known by his stage name Childish Gambino, closed out the first day of Coachella with a memorable solo performance. Before his headlining set, the actor-TV-star-singer promoted his recent collaboration with Adidas by giving a few lucky Coachella festival-goers free pairs of his unreleased shoes.

Glover didn’t decide to give away the shoes in a traditional manner. Instead, the musician randomly selected winners through AirDrop. Lucky winners looked at their iPhones with surprise as their phone read “‘Donald Glover’ would like to share a photo.” The photo showed a picture of the Adidas collaboration shoes. Those who chose to “accept” were rewarded with a coupon for a free pair of Glover’s sneakers. The coupon was only valid for one hour.

The sneakers which fans won were a part of the performer’s recent Donald Glover x Adidas Nizza line. As of now, a release date has not been announced for the sneakers.

As well as debuting his new sneakers, Glover also released a highly anticipated film with Rihanna. The film, titled Guava Island, was shot in Cuba. Glover teased the project at his Pharos festival, when he released the first trailer. As of last night, you can stream the movie on Amazon Prime.