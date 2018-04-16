📀 JUNE 2018 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

With the amount of new music Drake has been dropping, it’s clear he’s gearing toward an album release. Now, we may officially know when it’s coming. Drake took to his official Instagram account to cryptically announce something called Scorpion. Based on the CD emoji he used in the two posts — and the official OVO Sound Twitter account posting the same picture of his jacket, Scorpion is probably his upcoming album. Drake has frequently referenced a new music project and has put his foot on the pedal with the releases since the year turned. First there was “Diplomatic Immunity” and “God’s Plan,” which was recently overtaken by another Drake song, the New Orleans Bounce-inspired “Nice For What.”

📀 JUNE 2018 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

The star-studded video was another crowning achievement for the rapper-singer-actor who has been following up last year’s More Life in a big way. There isn’t much known about the album, except that we can likely expect at least “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What” on the project. There’s also a Murda Beatz-produced track and a “hard” intro coming, as we learned today. There’s always a wonder as to whether Drake will do more rapping or singing on a project, but to this point, we haven’t gotten the moody Drake singles we’re accustomed to. Will that be on Scorpion? We’ll see this June.

https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/drake-teases-a-hard-intro-on-his-new-album-news.47907.html