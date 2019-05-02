Getty Image

Of late, Drake has been an unpredictable force at music awards. In February, after a period of what many perceived as a boycott of the event, Drake apparated onto the Grammy stage to accept his award for Best Rap Song. The Grammy producers cut his speech short, suspiciously (they later claimed accidentally) right after the “God’s Plan” singer downplayed the importance of the award. Drake made yet another award show splash on Wednesday night.

Drake shouts out Arya Stark pic.twitter.com/r7qqNhZavi — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) May 2, 2019

The 32-year-old took the stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to accept the award for Top Billboard 200 Album. Drake’s fifth studio album Scorpion took home the prize. In his acceptance speech, the Canadian rapper — fitted in a burgundy suit and black turtleneck — mentioned how he’d always wanted to make a double album. “And now that I’ve done it [with Scorpion]I’ll never do it again,” he said.

A dedicated observant of the church of pop culture, Drake also took some time out of his speech to shout out a current cultural obsession. “Shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week,” he quipped while making a stabbing motion with his trophy-filled hand. He was, of course, referring to the Game of Thrones character portrayed by British actress Maisie Williams, who provided the most talked-about moment from this past week’s episode.

