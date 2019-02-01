Getty Image

Thursday night may have been ASAP Rocky‘s night in Los Angeles at The Forum (and LeBron James‘ night at Staples Center), but when Drake showed up during Rocky’s Injured Generation Tour concert to perform his Scorpion track “Nonstop” and fan favorite “Sicko Mode” from Travis Scott’s Astroworld, all eyes were on the Torontonian rapper. Although Drake just performed in LA a few months ago on his own tour with Migos, it seems any appearance by The Boy is welcome in the City Of Angels. Check out some of the fan-shot footage below.

In the first video, you can hear Rocky’s AI host voice saying, “Let’s continue with this test,” before the Tay Keith-produced beat to “Nonstop” kicks in, prompting an enthusiastic response from the crowd. The enthusiasm turned to ecstasy as the assembled audience realized who had just joined Rocky onstage with his typical exuberance. Once he established his presence, Drake eased into an energetic performance of “Sicko Mode,” with the whole crowd singing along with every word.

And while that moment was certainly the highlight of the night, Rocky actually put on a tremendous show, rapping from atop a car suspended over the stage and showing off the impressive collection of bras he’s accumulated over the course of the tour.

On the first stop of the tour, Rocky debuted his new song “Babushka.” He was also announced as a speaker at this year’s SXSW along with congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.