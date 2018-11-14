Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Drake has been known to try his hand at multiple genres in recent years, and most recently, he’s dipped his toes into the Spanish-language pool by teaming up with Bad Bunny on “Mia,” a certified reggaeton hit that peaked at No. 5 on the US charts while topping the US Hot Latin Songs chart. It’s also the first song on which Drake sings exclusively in Spanish, and after releasing a video for the track last month, he and Bad Bunny have finally performed the song together live for the first time. The Aubrey And The Three Migos tour hit Miami last night, and while there, Bad Bunny joined Drake on stage for a few minutes so the two could perform their collaboration together.

That wasn’t the only collab of the night, though. He also brought out Lil Wayne, who performed “Uproar” and “Steady Mobbin’.” DJ Khaled also made an appearance and got the crowd hyped for “I’m On One.” If all that wasn’t enough, Drake also regularly gives a fan the opportunity to win $25,000 by hitting a half-court basketball shot, and the lucky fun in Miami nailed the shot.

Watch Drake and Bad Bunny perform “Mia,” as well as clips of Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled’s appearances, above and below.