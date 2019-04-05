Getty Image

Drake and Future exchanged an intriguing dialogue backstage at Drake’s concert in London and fans are all-in for whatever they’ve got next. While the pair previously collaborated on What A Time To Be Alive in 2015, rumors of a sequel have simmered online ever since, with both rappers helpfully stoking the coals by dropping hints in their other collaborations and on social media. Their new commentary all but confirms they’ve got something on the way, with the suggestive comments tiptoeing into outright admission territory.

In the video captured from Future’s Instagram story, the pair appear to be backstage at O2 Arena, the latest stop on Drake’s Assassination Nation tour with Tory Lanez. Drake flashed two fingers in the camera, saying: “What’s that? We gotta cook that up.” Future grins as he coolly responds, “It’s already cooked up. Top secret.” While they never come outright and say, “What A Time To Be Alive 2 is on the way,” there’s almost no way they’re talking about anything else — although it wouldn’t kill them to call it something else, if it is indeed a joint album the two are working on.

Meanwhile, Drake’s adventures in London are far from over. The trailer for his recently revived Top Boy series just debuted, promising a fall premiere for the Netflix-only third season of the gritty British crime drama.