Drake Thanked Kanye For A ‘So Far Gone’ Beat While Still Subtly Shading Him

To say that the working relationship between Drake and Kanye West has cooled recently is somewhat of an understatement. What started out as a collaborative partnership and evolved into a friendly rivalry has soured into a bitter feud between the two rap superstars thanks to Drake’s goading and Kanye’s lack of a filter. That didn’t stop Drake from praising Kanye on the 10th anniversary of his So Far Gone mixtape and honoring his contributions to Drake’s own career.

In remembrance of the 10 year anniversary of the album that launched his career, Drake posted a lengthy inscription to Instagram along with the album’s cover, thanking everyone who contributed to the tape either has a direct collaborator or as a muse. Kanye received special recognition, with Drake writing, “A decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career.”

However, the real nugget for fans was buried at the end of the post, where Drake made the announcement that for the first time, the tape would be available for streaming beginning tomorrow, February 14 — Valentine’s Day, which is just about the most Drake thing ever. While it isn’t known whether “Say What’s Real,” the 808s And Heartbreak track Drake flipped for his own purposes, will actually appear on the streaming version, Kanye did note during a recent Twitter tirade that Drake was trying to clear the beat for use and didn’t seem all that amenable. Some relationships, it seems, aren’t made to be mended. Fortunately, rap’s best heartbreak tape is on its way.