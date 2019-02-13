Drake Thanked Kanye For A ‘So Far Gone’ Beat While Still Subtly Shading Him

To say that the working relationship between Drake and Kanye West has cooled recently is somewhat of an understatement. What started out as a collaborative partnership and evolved into a friendly rivalry has soured into a bitter feud between the two rap superstars thanks to Drake’s goading and Kanye’s lack of a filter. That didn’t stop Drake from praising Kanye on the 10th anniversary of his So Far Gone mixtape and honoring his contributions to Drake’s own career.
@futuretheprince a decade ago you were Dj’ing all ages parties…@ovo40 a decade ago you were scared to share your beats…@oliverelkhatib a decade ago you worked at a clothing store selling someone else’s product…@boi1da a decade ago you were in a basement with pink insulation walls figuring out fruity loops…@ovoniko a decade ago we were handing out flyers promoting club nights…@realbriamyles a decade ago you were working the makeup counter at Beverly Centre…@nebzilla a decade ago your moms house was my safe place and we really ran through the 6 everyday together…@bunb a decade ago you were a legend and you will remain that forever…@benballer a decade ago you promoted me as if you were getting a cut of my career…@treysongz a decade ago you were the first person to recognize potential and give me a co-sign…@omarion a decade ago you came to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and laid a verse for an unknown artist from Canada…@darkiemade a decade ago you emailed me the cover art for something that would change my life forever….@kingjames a decade ago you came to my release party at 6 Degrees and made me the biggest artist in the city off your presence alone…@kanyewest a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career…Portia I don’t know your IG but a decade ago you told me to rap over June 27th and bonded me and Houston Texas forever…@jas.prince a decade ago you took a chance on MySpace and introduced me to Wayne…@liltunechi a decade ago you took me out of Toronto and gave me the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me…I will never forget anybody involved in this journey even if you don’t fit in this caption…So Far Gone streaming everywhere for the first time ever Thursday. 🙏🏽
In remembrance of the 10 year anniversary of the album that launched his career, Drake posted a lengthy inscription to Instagram along with the album’s cover, thanking everyone who contributed to the tape either has a direct collaborator or as a muse. Kanye received special recognition, with Drake writing, “A decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career.”
However, the real nugget for fans was buried at the end of the post, where Drake made the announcement that for the first time, the tape would be available for streaming beginning tomorrow, February 14 — Valentine’s Day, which is just about the most Drake thing ever. While it isn’t known whether “Say What’s Real,” the 808s And Heartbreak track Drake flipped for his own purposes, will actually appear on the streaming version, Kanye did note during a recent Twitter tirade that Drake was trying to clear the beat for use and didn’t seem all that amenable. Some relationships, it seems, aren’t made to be mended. Fortunately, rap’s best heartbreak tape is on its way.
