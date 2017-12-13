Looks Like Drake And Lil Wayne Are Set To Reunite Musically On Wayne’s ‘Dedication 6’

Lil Wayne and Drake have had a long, storied career of collaborations, work that goes back nearly a decade, but it has been some time since we’ve gotten a true Lil Wayne and Drake song. Sure, they popped up together on Nicki Minaj’s Remy Ma diss “No Frauds,” but that was to help out Nicki. I’m talking a full-blown, Young Angel and Young Lion, Tunchi and Drizzy 1-2 punch of a record. Well, now, it looks like the drought is ending as Drake shared a picture of himself and his idol, mentor, big brother, boss and every other title he’s bestowed upon Wayne on Instagram with the simple caption “D6.”

The D6, of course, refers to Wayne’s upcoming mixtape Dedication 6, and Drake’s involvement is exciting because he hasn’t been on a Wayne mixtape since the third installment of the series, way back in 2008. In fact, Drake hasn’t appeared on a Wayne album since 2013’s I Am Not a Human Being II, and Wayne hasn’t been a featured guest on a Drake album since Take Care in 2011, though he did make a cameo on a skit on More Life this year. They last shared a song for Wayne’s “Believe Me,” the track that was meant to be the lead single for Wayne’s doomed album Tha Carter V.

It’s unclear what has lead to the lack of collaborations between Aubrey and Tunechi, as they’re clearly still close, but it could be related to all of Wayne’s label strife with Cash Money Records. Amongst the many court battles between Wayne and Cash Money is a lawsuit over the rights to Drake at Young Money. Whatever the case, the dynamic duo is back with a present for everybody on Christmas.

