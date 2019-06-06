Getty Image

Drake is one of the world’s most beloved artists. If you want quantifiable data to support that, just look at his Spotify streams and all the streaming records he’s broken over the years. That said, a lot of folks in California (the Bay Area, specifically) probably aren’t enamored with the Canadian superstar right now. Toronto just went up 2-1 in the NBA Finals with their win over the Golden State Warriors last night, and throughout the series, Drake has been courtside, talking trash with Warriors players and otherwise doing enthusiastic Drake things.

Now, Bay Area radio station KBLX-FM has decided to take a drastic measure to support their team: They have officially banned Drake’s music from their airwaves for the rest of the Finals.

The station’s operations and programs director Elroy Smith made the announcement, saying, “[We] could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors. It is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake’s music on KBLX in support a team that is loved by the Bay Area and around the world. Oh yes, we are proclaiming a 3-peat.”

Although Drake is no stranger to mega-popular songs that get plenty of radio play, he doesn’t have any new ones at the moment: His current entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart are a pair of featured appearances, on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad” (which is at No. 23) and Summer Walker’s “Girls Need Love” (No. 79). That said, Scorpion, Drake’s latest album that was released nearly a year ago now, sits at an impressive No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.