Getty Image

For some time now, Drake has been a (or perhaps the) face of his hometown Toronto Raptors. So, when they defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to claim the championship, he was quite excited, to understate it. After the game, Drake promised he would celebrate the victory with a pair of new songs, “Omerta” and the Rick Ross-featuring “Money In The Grave,” and now the songs are out, as part of the The Best In The World Pack single. The tracks are his first two releases of 2019 as a lead artist, as he previously featured on a new remix of Summer Walker’s “Girls Need Love” back in February.

Drake really did go hard after the win. He wasn’t at the game, as he was instead hosting a viewing party back in Toronto. He was captured on video understandably going bananas when the game was over and the Raptors emerged victorious. He even gave a postgame interview, during which he called the win “poetic,” and hopped on FaceTime with Stephen Curry. After all that, the new songs, and the Instagram posts, it will be fascinating (and presumably entertaining) to see how else Drake pays tribute to the Raptors in the days to come.

Listen to “Omerta” and “Money In The Grave” above, and check out other reactions to the Raptors’ victory here.