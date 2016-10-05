Getty Image

Update: According to a statement released to The Fader Drake has now postponed the remaining dates on the tour. The statement reads, in part, “Drake suffered a severe ankle injury during the tour which he did his best to power through. By doing this, he made his injury worse. Under doctors orders and to ensure Drake only ever gives fans the performances they deserve, he will be postponing the remaining 3 dates of his Summer Sixteen tour to allow him time to recuperate his ankle injury.” Drake also announced the Boy Meets World tour in Europe, running from January to March.

Sad news today for anyone planning to take in Drake’s Summer Sixteen tour in the coming weeks when it hits their city. According The Boy, he’s been forced to shut down a handful of upcoming dates under his doctor’s orders due to a nagging injury.

Drake took to the October’s Very Own blog to share the news with his fans. Even though he appeared to be moving around just fine during his recent stroll around Drake University, he revealed that he’s got an ankle injury that won’t allow him to continue on the road any longer, at least for the time being.

“We are over 50 shows in and I have done everything to power through my recent ankle injury and leave it all out there on the stage every night,” he wrote. “I hate to be told I can’t do something, but under doctor’s orders to allow me time to recuperate.”

The only cities currently affected are Toronto, Newark and Philadelphia, the latter of which is just happens to be home to Drizzy’s antagonist Meek Mill. He admitted knowing fans in each of the respective cities will be disappointed but he stressed the importance of giving fans the show they pay for. He wrote, “I only want to give you the best show you deserve, I promise—I will make it up to you” and includes a promise of seeing them again with new music and a stronger ankle when the time comes.

Read Drake’s full statement below.