Drake sent the rap universe into a tizzy when he posted a series of photos to Instagram captioned “album mode,” but probably not in the way he expected. Celebrity gossip site Popbuzz and Complex both noticed that many of the responses to Drake’s photos seemed to focus on one in particular, in which a tattoo of a woman’s face can be seen adorning his arm. Fans apparently speculated that the face belongs to onetime Drake flame Rihanna, since he’s been vocal in the past about his infatuation with her and is known to get tattoos of his crushes — like the late Aaliyah, who is tatted on Drake’s back.

The tattoo in question, though, isn’t actually all that recent. A Complex post dated to 2017 posits that it’s a from a photo of actress Robin Givens, best known for her roles in 90s Black films like Boomerang and Blankman and her ill-fated marriage with Mike Tyson which ended in 1989. It’s anyone’s guess why the actress would be so influential to the Canadian superstar — maybe he really, really loves Boomerang — but it’s almost certain that the tattoo is not from a photo of Rihanna. Intriguingly, though, the former couple did get matching tattoos of a shark, which neither have covered up or removed.

That didn’t stop fans from having a field day on Twitter, breaking out the usual assortment of reactions .gifs and hilarious digs at the emo hip-hop pioneer. One thing is for sure, though: If anyone can find a way to spin a viral misunderstanding to his advantage, it’s Drake, aka rap’s unofficial king of memes. Check out the responses below.