Drake Showed Adonis’ Mom Sophie Brussaux The VIP Treatment During His Assassination Nation Tour

03.14.19 6 mins ago

It looks like Drake is still on good terms with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of his son Adonis, despite some reported bumps early in their relationship. The artist/model was given VIP treatment during the Paris stop of Drake’s Assassination Nation Tour in the AccorHotels Arena, as reported by TMZ, who caught footage of Brussaux grooving along to “One Dance.” Although Pusha T once taunted that Drake was “hiding a child,” it doesn’t seem that Drake has any qualms about making sure his child’s mother is well taken care of when he comes to town.

The Assassination Tour is humming along, taking Drake and fellow Torontonian Tory Lanez through two more shows in Paris, then off to Dublin, Birmingham, and London next. The tour got some attention earlier this week when fans noticed that Drake had apparently removed his Scorpion Michael Jackson collaboration, “Don’t Matter To Me,” from his setlist in the wake of the Leaving Neverland documentary resurfacing allegations of Jackson’s abuse of young boys. The song was a former highlight of the show, but it looks like Drake would rather not risk a backlash, especially since he just barely recovered from the revelation of his son in the midst of a heated rap battle.

Speaking of Adonis, Drake played proud papa recently, sharing a finger-painting his son made him for Christmas and comparing his art skills to none other than Pablo Picasso’s.

