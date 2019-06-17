Getty Image

Drake may have taken some heat for his reluctance to share his fatherhood in last year’s rap tiff with rival Pusha T, but since then, he’s been more than happy to tout his son Adonis’ accomplishments. The Canadian publicly celebrated Father’s Day for the first time by once again sharing what looks like his son’s art, which he once compared to Picasso’s. He posted a photo of an art project featuring the outline of the word “Papa” along with the caption “Happy Father’s Day.”

If Drake was “hiding the world from his kid,” as he put it on last year’s double album Scorpion, it does appear he’s been more willing to open up — although he still hasn’t shared any photos of Adonis on his social media yet. For what it’s worth, other high-profile hip-hop parents, from Kanye West to Jay-Z to Cardi B, have also opted to keep their family lives private in the past, with Cardi holding back on posting photos for almost a year after her baby Kulture was born.

One thing Drake has been less shy about is celebrating the NBA Championship his hometown Toronto Raptors won this month. Not only did he hit the clubs hard while forcing fellow rapper Guapdad 4000 to pay up on an unusual bet, he dropped two new songs, “Money In The Grave” and “Omerta,” with the NBA’s Larry O’Brien trophy as a single cover.