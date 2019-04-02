Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Drake’s first trailer for his long-awaited Top Boy reboot on Netflix has arrived and from the looks of things, fans needn’t worry — it’s still the same Top Boy, full of tales of rough-and-tumble struggle in London’s “endz,” or streets. The show retains its original British cast, and from the first look, it appears that rumors that Drake would relocate the show or take a starring role himself were exaggerated or outright wrong. The gang, including fan favorites Dushane and Sully, appears to be intact, although there is no sign of Ra’Nell or Gem, who drove earlier episodes with their ragtag coming-of-age narrative. The new show adds cast members Little Simz, who narrates the trailer, and teen rapper Dave, who sports a grisly appearance and menacing demeanor.

Top Boy was often described during its original two-season run as a British answer to popular American crime drama series The Wire, but the two shows were actually worlds apart — literally and figuratively. Although Top Boy did depict a gritty, 360 view of London’s sometimes crime-riddled Black neighborhoods, the actual depiction of the crime was heightened to more dramatic levels. That didn’t stop fans — including Drake, who shouted out the show on “Know Yourself,” from his 2015 mixtape If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late and chased down the rights to the show in 2017 in order to revive interest in it. Drake is also reportedly developing a film project with the producers of Zero Dark Thirty and American Hustle.

Netflix will begin streaming Top Boy this fall. Stay tuned.