Drake Caught A Beer And Chugged It During The Toronto Raptors’ Championship Parade

Music News Editor
06.17.19

Getty Image

In case you haven’t heard, Drake is very excited that the Toronto Raptors prevailed over the Golden State Warriors to win this year’s NBA Finals in six games. After the game, Drake — who was hosting a viewing party in Toronto, possibly because he wasn’t allowed at the gamecelebrated big time. He went bananas after the final horn sounded, he gave a post-game interview, he FaceTimed with Stephen Curry, and he posted a lot on social media. Not long after the game, he also celebrated with a pair of new songs, “Omerta” and the Rick Ross-featuring “Money In The Grave.”

Today, the Raptors are taking over Toronto with their championship celebration parade, and naturally, Drake is there with the team, having fun at a high level. The team is riding through the city on the tops of busses, and Drake is on board as well. At one point, a spectator tossed Drake a can of beer, which he caught and then proceeded to chug, Rob Gronkowski style.

Later, he was also seen holding the Larry O’Brien championship trophy alongside Kyle Lowry:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeTORONTO RAPTORS
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP