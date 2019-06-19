Drake’s Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Actually Looks Really Good

Getty Image

Lifesize wax renderings of celebrities are one of pop culture’s strangest and perennially unsettling phenomenons. Regardless of how much care and attention to detail goes into capturing a famous person’s essence, the figures almost always end up looking more than a little creepy. This coupled with the fact that Madame Tussaud, the most famous purveyor of these wax figures, has made some misfires over the years made it hard to believe that their newly-unveiled Drake wax figure wouldn’t be at least a little bit of trainwreck.

That, however, wasn’t the case. Unveiled on Wednesday at Madame Tussaud’s in Las Vegas, the new wax figure of the “6 God” actually looks pretty good. According to a message shared on the museum’s website, the figure is part of the museum’s new interactive experience that replicates his famed “Hotline Bling” music video.

“This experience, à la artist James Turrell, creates a hypnotizing visual-spatial illusion with its dynamic color sequences, and heart pumping beats,” the message read. “You will be able to create their very own, Insta-worthy videos alongside Champagne Papi himself…trust us, it’s all in God’s Plan.”

Wax Drizzy appears in a gray OVO sweatshirt, gold Rolex, light wash jeans, and Timberland boots, and is backdropped by vibrantly-lit set, inspired by Turrell. The Drake exhibit is now open to the public and, conveniently, will coincide with the artist’s Las Vegas residency at XS Nightclub at the Wynn resort and casino.