At this point, almost as little is known about Drake’s forthcoming album Scorpion, as the Canadian rapper and singer has kept his plans for the project tightly under wraps, and about the only details he’s shared so far are the title and the release date. Today, Drake shared a moody, tensely-shot trailer for Scorpion, but don’t expect many answers there either; the minute-long video doesn’t reveal anything Drake hasn’t already done.

The trailer sees Drake leaving a lavishly-decorated home in what appears to be Miami — one of The Boy’s favorite cities — and driving to the studio. The recording booth is dimly lit in a mood-setting red hue, and the album title and release date are announced yet again. Through it all, the dark, mysterious-sounding instrumental the from sci-fi film Annihilation plays, possibly signaling at least some of the direction of the upcoming project.

Drake has more or less gone radio silent with regards to his album promo after what appeared to be a near-perfect rollout was derailed by a tiff with GOOD Music’s Pusha T, during which Pusha revealed the possibility that Drake has been infamously “hiding a child” with a French former video model.

Up until that point, the exuberant promo run included the joyful video for “God’s Plan” and the stunning clip for the immensely catchy “Nice For What,” but since the battle went south for Drake, he’s steadied the ship somewhat with the nostalgic video for “I’m Upset,” featuring his old Degrassi crew. All three videos were shot by 22-year-old visionary Karena Evans, who’s added a dose of feminine perspective to Drake’s direction, giving his visual point of view some much-needed balance. Hopefully this will be enough to swing fans back to his side and make his fifth studio album (sixth, if you count More Life) as successful as his previous ones.