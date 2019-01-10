Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A harem of beefcakes caters to Dreezy and Kash Doll‘s every whim in their luxurious video for “Chanel Slides,” the pair’s collaboration from Dreezy’s upcoming, untitled album. While the pair ferociously flex all over a knocking, Pierre Bourne-produced beat, their attendants feed them chicken wings and offer sips of fast food soda (Checkers/Rally’s, if you were wondering) as they lay back by the pool and rattle off their accomplishments and accoutrements of wealth.

Although the titular footwear is nowhere to be found in the video, the two do floss an astonishing array of Chanel products from sunglasses to hairstyles carefully arranged into the iconic double-C’s logo and Dreezy does actually sport some Chanel heels as they lounge on a Porsche convertible. There’s also a cameo from Tory Lanez, who stops by to mug at the camera a bit before the ladies continue their Cleopatra-esque activities, which apparently include serving up dinner off a nearly naked man’s body.

Both Dreezy and Kash Doll seem to be due for a big 2019 after the former spent 2018 refining her approach with a number of well-received singles including appearances from 6lack and 2 Chainz and the latter hit reset on her career with the Brat Mail EP. With Dreezy’s last album, No Hard Feelings, hitting in 2016 and making her one of rap’s hottest commodities ever since and Kash Doll absolutely killing a recent set at Rolling Loud, they’re both primed for big breakouts.