Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dreezy and Kash Doll connected on “Chanel Slides,” a flashy ode to the two ladies’ fashion sense. It’s a midwest thing as the “Princess of Chicago,” as Dreezy deems herself, and Kash Doll from Detroit trade bars over a beat produced by P’ierre Bourne. The two bold MCs dish off double-time rhymes over caustic bells and thumping 808s, with Dreezy letting us know that “I’m hurtin’ these b*tches I ain’t even dressed,” and if you “talk your sh*t I’m on your block and we ain’t pullin’ no Tekashi,” referring to the controversial rapper’s social media stunt in Southside Chicago’s “O-Block” neighborhood.

Kash Doll follows that she “spent $20 grand on Chanel bags,” but notes it’s “such a bad habit need to stop that.” All three artists have had a strong 2018. From Dreezy’s “Where Them $ @” and also “2nd to None” with 2 Chainz, to Kash Doll emerging as one of a wave of new “Doll” rappers playing the game on their terms. Bourne has been the sonic force behind several strong tracks, including the highly regarded Die Lit, Kanye West’s “Yikes,” and Travis Scott’s “Watch” with Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert.

You can take a listen to “Chanel Slides” above.