Getty Image

Since the first airing of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary series, people are scrambling to distance themselves from the controversial singer. In just the past few days, for example, past collaborators like Lady Gaga, Phoenix, and Nick Cannon have apologized for working with Kelly. Today, people near Sony’s offices Culver City, California who found their gaze directed skyward noticed a plane pulling a banner that read, “RCA/Sony: Drop Sexual Predator R. Kelly.”

RCA Records, which is owned by Sony Music, is still Kelly’s label as of now in spite of the animosity surrounding the singer. The plane was commissioned by women’s rights advocacy group UltraViolet, and chief campaigns officer Karin Roland said in a statement that RCA’s “inaction is beyond shameful,” and that the label “can no longer pretend that R. Kelly’s music can be separated from his violent actions.”

This is not the first time RCA and Sony have come under fire for still working with Kelly. A petition imploring RCA to drop Kelly circulated in 2017 and currently has over 100,000 signatures, and about a year ago. Jack Antonoff, who is also signed to RCA, wrote last year in a now-deleted tweet, “I hope my label drops R. Kelly. I’ve discussed it with them a number of times.”

