Dwayne Wade’s Divorce Gets Grimey (He’s Chopped & Screwed)

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade’s divorce from wife Siohvaughn, his high school sweetheart. In legal papers, she alleges he abandoned his children, committed adultery, and infected her with an unspecified sexually transmitted disease. She wants the names of ”all of his sexual partners” during their six-year marriage.
Dwyane, named a ”Father of the Year” in 2007 by the National Father’s Day Committee, has gone ”months” without seeing his boys, Siohvaughn says. His ”failure to spend time with them . . . has resulted in the children at times being afraid of him; in fact, Zion . . . does not recognize or know Dwyane.” She wants sole custody, and support. She also says she has suffered ”grievous physical, emotional and mental injury” from the STD, diagnosed in the fall of ’07.
Full Story: Miami Herald
Dwayne Wade married his one and only serious girlfriend in 2002. Seemed like a good idea to wife the chick that been with you before you blew up, but if your not going to be faithful you shouldn’t get married. He clearly got married too young and got too many groupies jockin him, plus he stay with Gabrielle Union fine ass. Best move would of been to hit her off with some money so she would be set for life and go wild out for a few years. After breaking up for a while and making your rounds you can see if you really want to marry her and settle down.
I really don’t understand why all these rich men all over the world get married in the first place? Even if its true love your “high school sweetheart” or whatever. Once the marriage is over she is not going to look at you the same way cause the love is gone and she will take A LOT of your money. Just get yourself a nice down to earth chick but don’t put a ring on her finger. If the relationship don’t last well then you just move on.
In a perfect world…No way some bitch should be able to come into a mans life get married, spend a few years with him and then be able to walk away from the marriage with “his money that he has made”. And we are talking about millions. The woman becomes set for life and spend all her money that used to be yours on living a glamorious life. And then she is going to find herself a new man, so then you know there’s some nigga out there living a great rich lifestyle using the money that used to be yours.
^ dos pesos is that you? std? i wonder if its herpes or hiv. *starts looking at pharmacies in miami*
STD? She could be lying and want to spread false rumors cause she’s angry and Wade hurt her.
If it’s true then all the groupies Wade been with must be worried right now.
Temptation is a bitch…When u have the Beyonce and Gab Unions of the world just throwing pussy at you with no work needed…damn what is a man to do?
Don’t get it twistd, same shit with chicks who make it big, all that attention from guys who are shtting money and power, is tempting.
It’s crazy how all of ya’ll are defending Dude. Her gave her a std and he’s the star.
Don’t wanna bash my dude, i’m just saying.
Don’t allow talent to be an excuse to defend.
a/U!! J/L ’09
Isiah Bradley, I def. feel you. But with the whole STD thing, if its true, why do stars think they are invicible, STD’s dont discriminate, NIGGA STRAP UP! everyone! Bill Gates, Michael Jordan, whom ever!
And yea with that whole high school sweetheart shit, COME ON!! Dwayne Wade knew this shit was going to happen, when you at marquette and you a average dude and no chick checking for you, once he had that excellent year and was drafted, thats when it started, ANNNND THEN you get drafted and go to the MIAMI HEAT…..MIAMI everyone!!! MIAMI has the most temptation I have ever seen.
BAD MOVE D-WADE.
1dt of all RTNY you gossiping-ass hoe, what does gabrielle union have to do with this??
usually i’d come here and say that the bitch is trifling and jus wants to make her man’s name look bad, but they been together for 6 years, i dont think she’s making this shit up??? STD?? thats sum serious shit; sum dudes are mad dumb too
“…he abandoned his children…”
Not cool
“…committed adultery”
Damn
“…and infected her with an unspecified sexually transmitted disease”
C-C-C-C-COMBO BREAKER
Damn lol!!! Niggaz keep getting fucked by bitches
I swear if I get rich one day…no way Im gettin married…no way!
He named his kid Zion?
Damn, thats wack.
[www.myspace.com]
I knew when I first saw him with that chick on Shaq reality show, that shit was gonna end bad.
he wrong for sending that std, everybody cheats, and when i made a mistake and went up in sumthin raw, i wouldnt fuck my wifey raw at all until i went to the doctor to get myself checked out. she his high school sweetheart he shouldnt have gave her an std, i lost alot of respect for him for that one. he could leave his kids witout a father and a mother, niggas aint learn from magic??? or niggas figure i’m get magic money so i’m teflon like magic
First of all how do you know that he actually cheated on her in the first place? Oh because hes rich and has groupies that means that he must have been unfaithful huh. If that story is in fact somewhat accurate, i will never trust what a scorned woman says in divorce papers, shes going to go all out to make him seem like a bad person. Now his kids are afraid of him huh,,, that sounds like some extreme bullshit. And whos to say he gave her a STD? she has just as much time to cheat as he does…. dont believe the hype
Im just marry a hot latin chick like eva mendez or sumthin.
How Yall Just Gon Believe What She Sayin , Wid Out Hearing His Side? ….Women Do Lie You Know.
Niggas are that grimey I believe the soon to be ex niggas are grimey the shit ya niggas put us through. Lord! I hope she’s cool and the STD she got isn’t that serious. Athletes especially are grimey!
I’m a scout for a NBA team in the south and I been following him since high school…it’s just a case of a good guy who got married too soon and from what I hear when the ‘good life’ came he changed up a little bit.
Regardless of who’s right or wrong this new leak in the media is beyond ugly and I feel sorry for both of them a bit.
Kinda sounds like that CW show “The Game”
I think by all means he should disclose that information, hell there’s no telling what else she could have gotten from him. He makes millions of $$ per year and HE SHOULD be taking care of his wife and kids…. If all that other information that was in the articles about the money that was and is being spent so sad that he has not been taking care of his kids. And so what if she moved to another stare, not like he doesnt have the money to go see them! Just another loser with deep pockets, who would prefer to get laid then take care of his OWN KIDS!
@ Ali, Nah not i, still on only 3 days mon – wed at the moment! Lol After reading that i can’t believe you thought that was me!
as for the situation dude shoulda been strapped like County of kings said! I don’t believe there are many 100% faithful spouse out there but you can limit your risks EASILY AT THAT! Who ever is wrong in this scenario though is dead wrong: whether it be her for lying and puttin dude on front street, or if the holy roller decided to spazz out and get it poppin after he got married and his mother got cleaned up!
@ INFORMANT RICK “PORKCHOP” ROSS
I NEVER COMMENT BUT WHEN I SAW “COMBO BREAKER” I LAUGH SO HARD U ALMOST GOT ME FIRED!!!!!!
She had their last son in 2007, and a few months later rumored she left with the children, maybe that how he got busted she found out she had that std, but If I was her I wouldn’t be spreading my personal business to millions of people, even if she trying to get revenge on him or warn other women its the nba Wade is famous people tend to over look the negative and still like him all it take is a dominant game, and the gold diggers wont care.
Dwade is a fool to leave his high school sweetheart for a money hunting ……… The wife is the one who loved him when he had nothing. Anyone after her is loving the $$$$ more than they would ever love him. $$$$$$$$$$ creates false love. OPEN YOUR EYES WADE! It will not last, by then your wife, your high school sweetheart, the one you loved when you had nothing will be spending your millions on her new husband, your sons, and on the two children she will have had with her new husband. And, you, when basketball is over, and Ms. Union and all the other women are gone, you will realize that all that’s important is no longer apart of your life. WAKE UP!
