Dwayne Wade’s Divorce Gets Grimey (He’s Chopped & Screwed)

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade’s divorce from wife Siohvaughn, his high school sweetheart. In legal papers, she alleges he abandoned his children, committed adultery, and infected her with an unspecified sexually transmitted disease. She wants the names of ”all of his sexual partners” during their six-year marriage.

Dwyane, named a ”Father of the Year” in 2007 by the National Father’s Day Committee, has gone ”months” without seeing his boys, Siohvaughn says. His ”failure to spend time with them . . . has resulted in the children at times being afraid of him; in fact, Zion . . . does not recognize or know Dwyane.” She wants sole custody, and support. She also says she has suffered ”grievous physical, emotional and mental injury” from the STD, diagnosed in the fall of ’07.

Dwayne Wade married his one and only serious girlfriend in 2002. Seemed like a good idea to wife the chick that been with you before you blew up, but if your not going to be faithful you shouldn’t get married. He clearly got married too young and got too many groupies jockin him, plus he stay with Gabrielle Union fine ass. Best move would of been to hit her off with some money so she would be set for life and go wild out for a few years. After breaking up for a while and making your rounds you can see if you really want to marry her and settle down.