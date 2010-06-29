Dwyane Wade, Lebron James & Chris Bosh Met In Miami

If I was in the NBA Miami is the spot I would want to play at. If these three did play on the same team, who would be the star? I think Lebron James wants to be the clear leader of a team.
In other news Dirk Nowitzki has entered the free agent pool as well.
They better come together. They know Kobe aint giving up that trophy without a fight. The only way to beat the Lake show is stake your team with superstars.
Ahhhh yes, my prediction is getting closer to reality. Not a fan of the heat, but clearly you would want James to be in Miami. Why wouldn’t he? I can give you a few reason why he should; 1)Miami is a bigger market than Chicago. 2)D. Wade will be there. Neither player is selfish and played well together in the Olympics. 3)A veteran coach. Pat Riley will surely coach that team if Lebron and Bosh come to Miami. Chicago doesn’t eveb have a coach yet and are in the same boat as Cleveland. 4)Florida does not have state taxes! If they go, he may have to take a small cut. What’s greater than no state taxes? There won’t be a superstar there that overshadows the other. Instead of the Big 3, they’ll be the Gigantic 3.
Mannn if that shit happens, they will be an unstoppable force. I’m hoping it does.
I cant see D-Wade & Lebron the same team. If Lebron joins the Heat its D-WADE teams.
If these 3 do come to Miami yall do realize that stats will change. As in go lower. Not cuz they suck. But cuz they need balance. So nobdoy better be sayin that crap about these guys fallin off.
Lebron would probably be the leader of the team with about 26/27 points a game
Wade would average about 21 or 22
Bosh would be around 17/18 points and 10 rebounds.
Either way they would be the beasts of the east for sure.
IY WOULD STILL BE D WADES TEAM JUST LIKE THE CELTICS IS STILL PAUL PIERCES TEAM
First off any panel with Chris Broussard on it I dont bother looking at. Did yall see that one broadcast he was on when the caller called him out about his NON CREDIBLE information and sources. This dude changes his mind on a constant basis only to degrade the Knicks as if we have no shot at getting better. Just goes to show you ESPN is losing credibility by putting clowns on tv that know nothing about basketball. Ric Bucher is the man that always has the most accurate stats as far as Basketball goes.
this wouldn’t work out for 3 reasons, I know lebron and d-wade are both unselfish players but they both like to handle the ball a lot and sometimes they both like to play the point guard position and they both wanna be the most dominant player on the team. it either will be d-wade and chris bosh or lebron and chris bosh you can’t have all three but I wish they could all play on the same team.
I predited this from the start half-way through the season. no lie.
My main reason being of this. Pat Riley saying he would come back & coach the team if they got the 1 or 2 more superstars.
& if phil retires riley will be the most legendary coach in the NBA still doing it.
Think about it, Lebron would be stupid not to go play in miami, Riley said he prefers Bosh over Stoudamire, why cause Bosh plays defense better/more.
it makes the most since FOR ALL OF THEM TO PLAY IN MIAMI, IF THEY ALL SIGN, D-WADE will be the oldest player on the team at 27!!!!! with beaseley & chalmers & those 5 players they drafted this year.
they would be Boston except 4 years younger than when they signed in 07 to play together. IS THAT NOT CRAZY. NOT TO MENTION YOU GOT SHAQ & YAO MING FLOATING AROUND IN FREE AGENZY. YOU WOULD REALLY JUST NEED A CENTER WHO CAN PLAYY DEFENSE & REBOUND & A POINT GURAD WHO CAN NOT TURN THE BALL OVER.
IF THIS HAPPENS KOBE WILL CRAP HIS PANTS INSTANLTY, CAUSE THIS TITLE WOULD HIS LAST, THE LAKERS WOULD BE GOIN AGAINST THE SAME BOSTON TEAM THEY BARELY BEAT THIS YEAR EXCEPT YOUNGER FOR THE NEXT 7 YEARS.
LUS A COACH WHO HAS RINGS LIKE RILEY & THE ORGANIZATION ISN’T GOING TO ROLL-OVER FOR LEBRON & THAT’S WHAT HE NEEDS.
RILEY IS THE KEY, ALL HIM & WADE HAD TO SAY WAS “COME PLAY HERE” & WE ARE “SHOWTIME PART 2”
& d-wade has the killer instint to weild his team to victory like in 06′ & he has a ring already, so he knows what it takes.
who will be the leader, who was the leader of the lakers in the showtime era.
i think it will be wade’s team cause he has played his whole career there, like pierce in boston, it’s that simple, on any night lebron could average more than wade, sh&t cares, it’s about them titles/rings, everybody average 20-25 points, we make the all-star team, already got our own shoes, & we get a title/ring every year cause we the best team, “how that sound”?
o & we just rotate every year between mvp awards, haha
There is no way the Heat will have Lebron, D-Wade AND Chris Bosh.
Not only would Lebron have to take a paycut but he won’t even be the leader of the team. I know dude wants a ring, but I don’t think he wants it bad enough where his ego will take a back seat.
I still say the Knicks have good chance of getting Lebron and Chris Bosh. Lebron has always wanted to play for NY and he will undoubtedly be the leader.
nigel is an idiot.. dwade will clearly be the leader, its his team originally.
Why would it not work? Did you see the stars on the olympic team? All played well and unselfish bc of one goal; a gold medal. Same thing for Bron, Wade, and perhaps Bosh. They wanna win and a pay cut wouldn’t be a hassle bc no state taxes means he’ll probably be making a little less if he goes anywhere else. Wade and James does not need the ball in their hands at all time. James is a pass first shoot 2nd type player. With James and Wade around the perimeter they’ll cause all type of one on one problems. Neither one of these guys are selfish. They want to win and will do anything to get it. Either he stays in Cleveland or get cha beach towels cus he’s heading to Miami
i dont see this happening. i see james in chicago with bosh & rose. lebron would be his own man there though.
It would still be D-Wade’s team. Lebron will have to take a backseat. If he could do that, they’d have a nice run.
I say… Lebron to Atlanta…. he wanted to be in a party city… and they have an O.K. team…. if they keep joe johnson, trade sum niggas out there and get lebron and amare… or bron and bosh, or bron and dirk.. in Atlanta…….. THINK ABOUT IT
Lebron and Wade in Miami would be fine even though Im a Knicks fan. I dont like the idea of him going anywhere but NY, but if Lebron, Wade AND Bosh go to Miami then its just ridiculous and not fair and fun. I will lose all respect for Lebron. There wont be a challenge for him to win. Its too cheap which is why I highly doubt they’re all gonna be on the same team.
If they do go all on the same team and win, they wont get much credit b/c its slaughter
All 3 Playing for the Miami Heat would be the best that could happen! It’s a win…win scenario for everyone of their goals to be accomplished! “Think about it”,#1. They would all get paid the most here, so over the long run and even at contract signing, they would all end up having more money then they would anywhere else!#2. Miami is where all 3 want to take up permanent residence and South Beach is the main reason! #3. Pat Riley and the Heat are a class organization and has the tools to win championships! #4. I consider Wade and James as equals, James has the edge because of his size, but Wade moves like someone who is on another level and to do that in the small body of his makes my jaw drop to the floor every time! Their would be no other players to compliment each other then these two, it would be like having one superplayer in 2 entity’s and each would play to win championships as they played like they did at the Olympics, having Bosh as well would be that much better! They would all play like true consumate pros, play unselfishly and form the next Dynasty and the best place for this to happen is Miami! DO you think that if all 3 of them thought about this, that they came to the same conclusion, well rumor is, they already did! MIAMA…yes!
I think it should happen ye it can still be wade team but lebron n Bosh will be very great leaders they will all play they part lebron going to still get his triple double on bosh will get his double double on n wade yall all ready knw wat wade can do its his house so…..all of them is important its wade team but lebron n bosh will be the heart n soul of the team