It’s been a long time since Earl Sweatshirt released his second album, I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside, in 2015, but now that record’s follow-up is finally nigh. Just about a week ago now, Sweatshirt announced that his next album is called Some Rap Songs and that it’s coming quickly, with a release date of November 30. At the time of the announcement, he just shared the cover art, but now the album’s full tracklist is here.

The record will feature 15 tracks, including the previously released “Nowhere2go” and “The Mint” featuring Navy Blue. The tracklist is light on collaborations, but one of the few is particularly notable. Aside from “The Mint” and “Ontheway!” featuring Standing On The Corner, the only other track with a feature is “Playing Possum,” which includes appearances from his parents, Cheryl Harris and Keorapetse Kgositsile.

Sweatshirt previously said that the album deals with the death of his father: “Me and my dad had a relationship that’s not uncommon for people to have with their fathers, which is a non-perfect one. Talking to him is symbolic and non-symbolic, but it’s literally closure for my childhood. Not getting to have that moment left me to figure out a lot with my damn self.”

Find the Some Rap Songs tracklist below.

1. “Shattered Dreams”

2. “Red Water”

3. “Cold Summer”

4. “Nowhere2go”

5. “December 24”

6. “Ontheway!” (feat. Standing On The Corner)

7. “The Mint” (feat. Navy Blue)

8. “The Bends”

9. “Loosie”

10. “Azucar”

11. “Eclipse”

12. “Veins”

13. “Playing Possum” (feat. Cheryl Harris and Keorapetse Kgositsile)

14. “Peanut”

15. “Riot!”

Some Rap Songs is out 11/30 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.