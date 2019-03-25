Vince Staples Has Earl Sweatshirt’s Back After He Slapped A Phone Out Of A Fan’s Hand

Over the weekend, an Earl Sweatshirt fan spotted the rapper in New Orleans, so he tried to take a selfie video with him as he approached. That did not go well: As soon as Sweatshirt noticed the phone, he swatted it out of the fan’s hand, which sent it to the ground as he walked away. Somebody off-camera commented, “That’s f*cked up, yo. Get the f*ck out of here. F*ck that motherf*cker.” Additionally, one of the fans posted the video on Twitter and wrote, “When you want a pic with one of your favorite rappers since day 1 and he’s a dick.”

So far, the only response to the incident Sweatshirt has provided is a retweet of a fan who turned a blurry frame from the video into a parody of the Some Rap Songs album art.

Vince Staples had something to say about it, though: He reposted the original video and wrote, “If you feel disrespected I can get you a fade from the homie just let me know.”

