Earl Sweatshirt Released An Eight-Minute Short Film And Announced A Tour Behind ‘Some Rap Songs’

01.30.19 1 hour ago

Earl Sweatshirt recently talked about his next album, but he’s not yet done supporting his most recent effort, last year’s Some Rap Songs: Sweatshirt just shared “Nowhere, Nobody,” an eight-minute short film featuring music from the album, and announced a tour in support of the record.

The film, which was directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and Terence Nance, features Earl coaching a youth basketball team to victory, taking a guided museum tour, and more. The film is relatively abstract in nature, but it does seem to address the death of Earl’s father, South African poet and political activist Keorapetse Kgositsile: The final shot is of an open casket, the closed half draped in a South African flag and the open half filled with white clay hands.

He also announced the “FIRE IT UP!” tour, which is also set to feature Bbymutha, MIKE, Na-Kel Smith, Liv.e, and Black Noise. Watch “Nowhere, Nobody” above, and find Sweatshirt’s upcoming tour dates below.

TAGSearl sweatshirtNowhere, NobodySome Rap Songs

