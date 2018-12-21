Getty Image

There was a three-year gap between Earl Sweatshirt’s 2015 album I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside and the recently released Some Rap Songs, but the new album from Sweatshirt finally arrived. It’s been nearly a month since the album came out, and while there’s still plenty of life left in the record, now there’s something new for fans to chew on. The first new music from Sweatshirt since the album release has been shared: The rapper makes a guest appearance on Stoney Willis’ new song “Nu Stogie.” The production and rapping styles aren’t unlike the music Sweatshirt was making during the time of his 2013 debut album Doris, with a menacing-but-hazy beat and more monotonous flow.

Just before the release of Some Rap Songs, Sweatshirt also featured on The Alchemist’s “E Coli.” He also made a super brief appearance on the sub-30-second and appropriately titled track “New EarlSweatshirt,” an interlude from Vince Staples’ new album, FM!. If you like the sound of Sweatshirt and Willis together on a song, the two previously collaborated on tracks like “Swamp Vermin // Boogeyman,” a Sweatshirt song that Willis produced, and “High 6AM Rambling at the 5th,” another Sweatshirt track helmed by Willis.

Listen to “Nu Stogie” above.