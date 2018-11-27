Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s pretty exciting to see the names “Earl Sweatshirt” and “The Alchemist” in conjunction for the first single from Alchemist’s upcoming Bread EP, but you should definitely take a second to make sure the coast is clear before hitting play on “E Coli.” The Jason Goldwatch-directed video starts off innocently enough, lifting a few scenes wholesale from an old episode of the Japanese superhero show Ultraman for a nostalgic, slightly comedic lean.

However, it pretty rapidly goes off the rails, mixing in scenes from some sort of porn parody that finds “Ultraman” and “Ultrawoman” getting busy in a busy metropolis, resulting in tons of property damage — from what, I won’t say here — complete with the ever reliable mosaic blur effect keeping things clean enough to survive Youtube’s rigorous nudity filters. The song itself is about what you’d expect: A dope, soul-looped beat from Alc, with dense, multisyllabic, off-the-cuff rhymes from Earl.

Even though Earl and Alchemist both have reputations for in-your-face, volatile humor — Earl more so than Alchemist as a former member of the Odd Future collective — the video is a shocker. While Earl has embraced outrageous imagery and shock humor in the past, it’s jarring to suddenly find yourself watching a porn parody of a Japanese hero show from the ’70s. I don’t know what I was expecting, but it certainly wasn’t that. Consider my childhood thoroughly ruined.

Alchemist, meanwhile, releases the Bread EP this Friday, November 30. Pre-order here. Earl’s album, Some Rap Songs, lands the same day. Its pre-order link is here.