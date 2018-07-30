Getty Image

J. Cole is taking his recent album KOD out on tour starting next week with his Kill Our Demons tour along with some new faces. While it was previously announced that unlikely collaborator Young Thug would be joining Cole on his 36-city swing across the US and Canada, now the North Carolina rapper has announced the addition of Jaden Smith and his own Dreamville artists, Atlanta rap duo Earthgang.

The tour kicks off Thursday, August 9 in Miami, FL and end October 10 in Boston, MA. Along the way, scheduled stops will include Los Angeles, Buffalo, and Toronto. The Raleigh show will be part of Cole’s upcoming Dreamville fest, where likely guests will also include Dreamville artists Cozz, Lute, JID, Bas, Omen, and Ari Lennox.

Check out the tour dates for J. Cole’s KOD Tour below.

Dreamville

8/09 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

8/11 — Tampa, FL @ Amelia Arena

8/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

8/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/17 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

8/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

8/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

8/22 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

8/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

8/29 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

9/02 — Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

9/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

9/05 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

9/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

9/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/10 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

9/12 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

9/13 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

9/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

9/21 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

9/22 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

9/23 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/25 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

9/26 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

9/28 — University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/1 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/4 — Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

10/5 — Montreal @ Bell Centre

10/6 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/8 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden