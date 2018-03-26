El-P Defends Killer Mike After The Fan Backlash To His NRATV Interview Advocating Gun Ownership

#March For Our Lives #Gun Control #Run the Jewels
Hip-Hop Editor
03.26.18

Getty Image

Killer Mike angered many of his fans and more than a few internet commentators over the weekend with a video interview posted to the NRA’s Twitter account that seemingly opposed the March For Our Lives protests that also took place this weekend.

While it was clear from the context that Mike wanted to use the interview to advocate for Black gun ownership, the timing of the post and some of the comments Mike made during the interview inflamed sensibilities about an already sensitive subject, leading to a backlash of Twitter users calling him “trash” and questioning his politics and motives.

Now, his Run The Jewels partner El-P has responded in defense of his colleague, saying that although he did not agree with the choice of platform, he respects Mike enough to let him be his own man and make his own mistakes. El-P posted a pair of statements to his Twitter Sunday night addressing both his admiration for protestors and his insistence that Mike had good intentions at heart.

TOPICS#March For Our Lives#Gun Control#Run the Jewels
TAGSel-pgun controlKiller MikeMarch For Our LivesNRARUN THE JEWELSSECOND AMENDMENT

