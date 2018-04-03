Eminem Claims He Was ‘Framed’ For A Gruesome Serial Murder In His Horror-Themed New Video

#Eminem
Hip-Hop Editor
04.03.18

Eminem’s back on the scene with a new, horror-themed music video for “Framed,” the latest single from his 2017 comeback, Revival.

In both the song and the video, Eminem portrays a dissociative serial killer with multiple personalities who goes on a deranged killing spree but denies his involvement to local authorities when he’s caught, claiming that he’s been “Framed” for the murders, despite describing them in gruesome detail.

In the video, he wanders the halls of an asylum in a blood-stained shirt while surrounded by mutilated corpses and endures an intense questioning session with Detective Shelter, the police investigator assigned to his disturbing case. It’s a classic Slim Shady horrorshow, sure to capture the imaginations of fans of grim, bloody films like Saw and Wolf Creek.

While Eminem returned to his original lyrical form on Revival, not everyone was all that excited about the return of the Slim Shady alter ego, preferring the Marshall Mathers who shared his real life rather than his drug-fueled murder fantasies. After taking some time out to clap back at the critics on his “Chloraseptic” remix, it seems Eminem has decided his time is best spent feeding the loyal fans who appreciate his oft-times nightmarish sense of humor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eminem
TAGSEminemFramedRevival

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP