Marvel may have an iron-fisted grip on the box office, but when it comes to TV, success isn’t as guaranteed: This week, it was revealed that two of the studio’s Netflix series, Jessica Jones and The Punisher, were canceled. The second season of The Punisher just premiered in January, but it hasn’t been as warmly received as the show’s 2017 debut season. While the first season has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 68 percent, the new season currently sits at 52 percent.

This doesn’t mean viewers are glad to see the show go, however. Among the group of people who still want more is Eminem, who was outraged when he heard the news of the plug being pulled. Last night, he took to Twitter to let Netflix know just how upset he was about the decision. Eminem styled his tweet as an all-caps letter, and told the video streaming platform that they are “blowing it”:

DEAR @NETFLIX, REGARDING YOUR CANCELLATION OF THE PUNISHER, YOU ARE BLOWING IT!! SINCERELY,

MARSHALL — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 21, 2019

Netflix said of the show’s cancelation, “Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come.”