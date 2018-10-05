Eminem Is A Body-Hopping Parasite In His Spooky Video For ‘Venom’

Hip-Hop Editor
10.05.18

Although Eminem’s latest single, “Venom,” comes from the Marvel supervillain movie of the same name that hit theaters today, the plot of his video is more akin to 1998 Denzel Washington possession caper, Fallen.

In both Em’s new video and in Denzel’s late-90s feature, the protagonist battles a body-hopping spirit that takes possession of anyone it comes into contact with, making them commit violent acts and sing its theme song. However, the differences are plenty, too. In “Venom,” the spirit in question is actually Eminem, who possesses his victims and raps a couple of bars as each one before bumping into and taking over a new host, while the most violent act he commits in the video is punching an old man into the sky. Of course, the old man is fine when he lands, having been taken by the spirit of Em to perform a few lines himself.

It’s easy to see where the idea of possession came in; after all, one of the primary plotlines of the Venom film is its protagonist, Eddie Brock, being “possessed” by the titular alien symbiote and beating up corporate goons, but it appears Eminem only lightly adapted the movie for the song from its soundtrack. “Venom” also doubles as the album closer of Eminem’s recent surprise album, Kamikaze.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eminem
TAGSEminemKamikazevenom

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 3 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP