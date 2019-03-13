Getty Image

It doesn’t look like Eminem is partnering with WWE and 2K Sports after all, despite reports that the rap star had signed a deal to contribute music to the latest installment of the wrestling franchise’s video game series and make an appearance on one of its shows. The news may come as a huge disappointment to wrestling fans, who seem like they’d also be huge Eminem fans as well.

The rapper’s spokesman, Dennis Dennehy, denied the existence of any such deal, telling Pro Wrestling Sheet, “There was a very brief, exploratory conversation that involved a third party and 2K Sports, not Eminem’s team. It has not gone beyond preliminary discussions, and any reports to the contrary are false. Right now there are no plans to further pursue it.”

Eminem's team can deny it all they want, wait until the fall :) — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 13, 2019

However, the outlet that original made the report, Fightful, defended their report’s veracity on Twitter, with Managing Editor Sean Ross Sapp writing that, “Eminem’s team can deny it all they want, wait until the fall. The hilarity of us getting threats of legal threats for publishing a story featuring information that Eminem’s group, 2K, management and WWE didn’t want out there. We didn’t sign any NDAs. We are free to report that information.”

If Em's team pulls or pulled the deal I'll feel bad for those who put it together, but yep – a deal was agreed upon today for all the things I mentioned, regardless of who's rep is saying what. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 13, 2019

He did cover the possibility of the deal falling through in a follow-up tweet, which continued to assert that such a deal was in place and had been signed by all involved parties: “If Em’s team pulls or pulled the deal I’ll feel bad for those who put it together, but yep – a deal was agreed upon today for all the things I mentioned, regardless of who’s rep is saying what.”

If Eminem did happen to make an appearance on Smackdown, he’d be following in the footsteps of rival and potential successor Machine Gun Kelly, who appeared on the WWE show Raw in 2015 to get slammed through a table. The two engaged in lyrical combat last year, trading a pair of diss records before they settled into an icy standoff that has continued since.