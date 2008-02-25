Erykah Badu: New Amerykah Part One Listening Session

Erykah recently has a listening party for her new album, “New Amerykah Part One(4th World War),” which hits stores February 26th. She talks about creating the video for Honey, what is, “New Amerykah,” and the process of creating the new album. More video to come tomorrow, pictures are below(Photos By Mithcum Greene).
i already heard the cd to me it sounds like garbage but i will listen more she might be a grow on you type of deal still dont know why she looks like a crackhead now though(no excuses).
Her CD is hot yall need to listen to Soldier” & Twinkle” on Imeem.com…i did some production on her new album myspace.com/pvillabeats
erykah has a voice in hip hop!
i agree with #1 it sounded like garbage
BUT! i been listening to it on repeat and now the beats are soundin crazy as hell. like, its relaxing deeper than just my ears. and i wanna keep experiencing this one for a couple days.
i havent heard anything important that shes saying, maybe cuz i just listened to joe budden’s cd so i could be in hip-hop lyrical mode right now…but the more i listen…the more i’ll probably pick up from her cuz its most likely hellla subtle or metaphorical. im hoping
but im just sayin this is a CD that didnt impress me first listen. but i think thats the advantage it has.
She’s on my pass list… anything she releases gets copped! She got dumb credit and swag for ions!
LOVE HER MUSIC!
I just listened to her album. That joint is crack juice. If you’re not feeling it, more than likely it is over your head.
shes amazing.
dont under estimate her.
I cosign with #5…
That song Me is my new favorite song!
Ok its clear she’s not like all the others out there cause shes so much more!
I have to agree with #3…This seems like a very deep album. Something to listen to after smoking a lil’ something special.