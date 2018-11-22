All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Diplomats/TenThousand Projects

With only two major albums on the docket for the weekend it looks like Black Friday will either be a slow day this week in hip-hop, or one that’s been loaded up with “surprise” releases to take advantage of the long holiday weekend. Rappers celebrate Thanksgiving too, although some of them don’t seem to be all that excited about the prospect.

Meanwhile, millennial rap fans will have plenty to be thankful for with the long-awaited, much-delayed release of The Diplomats’ return album, Diplomatic Ties. Rivaling Wu-Tang Clan and A Tribe Called Quest for most dysfunctional, dramatic familial relationship in rap, Dipset has hinted at, teased, and outright promised their reunion for the better part of a decade, but aside from some disjointed live efforts here and there, never seem to have gotten around to actually recording — let alone releasing — the album that would bring Cam’Ron, Jim Jones, and Juelz Santana back together under one, multicolored, nostalgia-inducing banner.

On the other hand, the other artist aiming for a T-Day weekend release will be giving thanks if his album actually comes out. While it was reportedly postponed indefinitely while Tekashi 69 fights a racketeering charge that could see him sitting in a cell for the rest of his prime, Dummy Boy‘s fate ultimately rests with his label, which has already invested plenty of resources into making his a star, however controversial. All that money and effort would be a waste if they shelved it now — particularly if Tekashi potentially beats the case and ends up with much more free time on his hands without all that alleged gang activity.