Footage Has Emerged Of Fabolous Threatening Emily B In The Wake Of Domestic Violence Charges Against Him

Hip-Hop Editor
03.31.18

Getty Image

A new video has emerged depicted rapper Fabolous threatening his longtime girlfriend Emily B in the wake of his recent arrest for alleged battery against her. In the footage, which appears to have been taken from an upstairs window at the rapper’s Englewood, NJ residence as the altercation occurred, Fabolous menaces Emily and her father, who calls him a “coward” while Fabolous is being held back by his bodyguard.

The video doesn’t look good for Fabolous after Emily B’s accusations of domestic violence led to the rapper turning himself in to authorities on Wednesday night (March 28) on charges of assault. Recent details of the alleged assault also emerged yesterday via NorthJersey.com which described how Fabolous allegedly punched Emily B in the face repeatedly, knocking out her front teeth, and threatened her and her father with guns he kept in the residence. She had already hidden the guns, fearing that he would follow through on his threats.

The rapper and the Love And Hip-Hop: New York star had been dating on-and-off for 13 years and have two children together, 2 and 10 years old.

