Fabolous List His Top 5 Rappers Of All Time

Fabolous list his top 5 dead or alive and gives his reasoning on why each rapper belongs in the top 5.
Jadakiss Top 5
Cam’ron Top 5
Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Top 5
Fabolous is high…. he is Jay-Z’s biggest groupie but he doesn’t put Jay in his top 5 or Nas… It’s seems like he is a sideline hater… Stop biting Jay then, and get your own style… (All Black)
Biggie
Pac
Nas
Eminem
Jay-Z
Other worthy rappers:
Big L
Andre 3k
Talib Kweli
Rakim / Eric B
Big Pun
Kane
Mos Def
KRS1
Common
Kool G. Rap
Chuck D
Scarface
Old LL Cool J
his opinion matters why???
For every 5 interviews on RTNY, 5 of ’em are Fabolous interviews :/
MY Top 5 : [dont get mad, its only my opinion]
Pac
Em/Jay (tie cant decide who’s #2 and who’s #3)
Big
Nas
where da fukk iz weezy at?? niggaz dont give him credit wen credit is due!!!!
@God’Son
He did put Jay in his list u fukin retard but he didnt put Nas tho… thats a shame..
fuck wayne that nigga gets in no top 5’s, or a top 10, his crack head ass
listen the only reason these dudes is wearing all black is to cover up they skinny and badly proptionalized bodys. Why would hov wear anything but black, that will just enhance his birds chest…
lmao@where da fukk iz weezy at?? niggaz dont give him credit wen credit is due!!!!. You Can Not Be Serious !
ya lil wayne is top 5 but hes to 5 was good
lol niggas dont even watch the video and go on a rant lol watch the video first dumb nigga
wayne is a top 5…junkie of alltimes. I see gave him his props.
lol u can tell everybody here postin is a NIGGA cuz yall arguin over some dumb shit… and this is why racism exists today. i try not to be a racist person, but yall just set yourselves up with your dumb ass thoughts, grammar, speech, and acts. start actin human and you’ll be equal
Payso is the best artist out right now u idiots dude at like 800,000 downloads overall online be for real !!!!…and im a Weezy fan saying this too
His top 5 is cool ..but i’m tierd of people not mentioning Az whenever they name a top 5 ..the majority of rappers they name is mainstream rappers ..he deserves to be up there ..but then again he is highly underrated ..he won’t be appreciated until he’s gone ..but he’s in my top five no doubt!
2 each & every one of you fuckaZz who think wayne top 5, go kill yourself. GET OFF HIS FUCKIN DICK,.. HE. IS. HOT. FUCKIN. GARBAGE. You are either a lil ass kid or you dont know what the fuck REAL HIP-HOP IS, N it certainly aint that autotune/rock&roll/hip-pop bubblegum cornball ass bullshit.
Damm did u just say y is wayne not in anybody top 5 lol wayne sucks
1. PAC
2. B.I.G.
3.ICECUBE
4.NAS
5. KOOL G RAP
CAMRON/LOSO/BANKS/50 AWWW DAYUM I CANT DO MORE THEN 5 HAHA…
Wayne, soulja boy, gucci, shawty lo and waka… hahahahahaha. No, top 5 is hard to fit all the rappers in, id say
BIG
PAC
JAY/NAS
JADA/TALIB
EMINEM
Special mention to rakim, kane and pun….. too many quality rappers out there to cut down to 5, big l, kanye (when he was a rapper lol), mos def, royce!!
To everybody Krs One is the best it’s called Hip Hop not Pop and I’m sick of people putting Big and Pac on the list get out of here content and lyrics (Ripping the microphone to I’m MFing 60)
Pac or Big never made a Self Destruction, Loves going get cha or I still #1.Who on the list made a better song than The MC.That’s why Waka Flocka said that because nobody study lyrics anymore they just talk about sales and money and serious the Top 5 if you didn’t mention Wu Tang than its bias Jay Electronica better than every rapper Loso mention.
Wow. Can we get any more predictable. I’m tired of this. Everyone says the same ones just so they won’t catch any backlash. I’d just names the rappers I listen to the most. Yeah, I’d get hate from the dickriders/stans/groupies, but fuck it, at least I could say I’m being real.
And Wayne isn’t a top 5 shoe in.
His history is still being written. When you’re in the top 5, your musical history pretty much stops. Yeah, Jay has 11 number one albums, but this past one was aight. Nothing monumental. I’d pick C3 over BP3 anyday. The music in Tha Carter 3 was EPIC. You cannot deny that. But putting him in the top 5 just sounds ridiculous right now. When we look back and examine his career, we’ll say that he was one of the greatest (Kanye too). Whether you want to deny it or not, his place in the history books is pretty much sealed.
my top 10 dead or alive….
10. BIG L
9. cassidy
8. Pac
6. Jay Z
5. Fabolous
4. Nas
3. Big Pun
2. B.I.G
1. eminem
1. Wayne
2. Gucci
3. Flaka
4. Plies
5. Travis Porter
Fuck all yall lists
i think they asking the wrong generation as to who the top 5 DOA is. seems like all erbody knows is Nas, Jay, Big, Em, Lil Wayne, 2Pac. where did they get their influences from?? Then you see whom the REAL top 5 or 10 is.
NOT BAD… ALOT OF YA’LL ARE RIGHT TOO BUT LIL WAYNE HAS NO SPOT ANYWHERE ON THESE LISTS. TOO MANY BEFORE HIM AND HES WILL NEVER BE GREAT. HES POP MUSIC ANYWAY.
MY TOP 5 FAVORITES (NOT THAT IT MATTERS) NAS, BIG PUN, RAKIM, 2 PAC, GHOSTFACE.
JAY-Z IS WAY OVERRATED. YES HE IS THE #1 BEST HUSTLER/RAP ENTREPRENEUR BUT MOST EVERY TRACK IS ABOUT HUSTLIN OR MATERIALISM. HIS FLOW IS SICK THOU.
YOU CAN ALSO MENTION;
BIGGIE, JAY-Z, BIG L, KRS, EMINEM, AZ, PRODIGY (IN HIS PRIME), POS (OF DE LA SOUL), ANDRE (OUTKAST), ICECUBE, SLICK RICK (BEST STORYTELLER EVER), RAEKWON, STYLES P, BIG DADDY KANE, KOOL G RAP, BLACK THOUGHT, Q-TIP?………..
NEW BEST OF THIS PAST DECADE;
FAB, SKYZOO, ELZHI, MEDIAN, TORAE,
SURE EVERYONE WILL HAVE PLENTY TO SAY ABOUT THIS ONE……..
ima put big and pac tied for #1 and Jay at #2
fuck the rest they all got some type of gimmick
i will lock nas and Em at 3 but thats it
i hope my nigga J.Cole make the list in the next 5 to 10 years he got some real shit like a Jay and Nas Mix and down to earth to
MY LIST; FUCK YOU IF YOU GOT SOMETHING BAD TO SAY.
1. FABOLOUS (BROOKLYN)
2. CAM’RON (HARLEM)
3. JADAKISS (YONKERS)
4. KANYE WEST (CHICAGO)
5. LUDACRIS (ATLANTA)
6. LIL’ WAYNE (NEW ORLEANS)
7. YOUNG JEEZY (ATLANTA)
8. T.I (ATLANTA)
9. JUELZ SANTANA (HARLEM)
10. CASSIDY (PHILADELPHIA)
HONARABLE MENTIONS: FRECK BILLIONAIRE (PHILADELPHIA; RAW!!!), STYLES P (YONKERS; RAW!!), JR. WRITER (HARLEM; FELL OFF)
why y’all arguing about Wayne? Thats wack to me. He hasnt done enough yet. Only place he belongs is on the “MTV Hottest MC List”. That’s it, thats all.
my list is
Jay-Z
2Pac
Outkast
Rakim
Raekwon
WTF FAB, WHERE THE FUCK IS BIG L OR NAS!!??
My list goes as is:
1:big pun for bein da most lyrical ever
2:eminem for havin dat vocabulary n havin da balls to say wat yu won’t
3:lil Wayne:no one can do way he does he’s da leader of dis new generation.
4:nas:so inteligent on da mic but so raw
5:Andre 3000:his style is incompareable to any other
6:big l:one of da baddest mufukaz in hip hop history
7:joell ortiz:jus strate gutta n he da truth
8:crooked I:he’s jus dat nasty wit it
9:Fabolous:most underrated yet he still doin da damn thang
10:dmx:his voice n his rhyme skillz r phenomenal..Grrrr
YALL LIST IS WACK
Look at these niggas. ahahahahaha.. FAB gives his list and all these idiots gotta come up with their own. not a single motherfucka asked you assholes for your list. FAB listed 5, and these dickheads coming up with their top 10+. ahahahahahahahahahaha.. retards.
somebody listed FAB at his #1 rapper of all time. ahahahahahahaha..
somebody else had GUCCI on their list. ….?!? GUCCI?!? the high-end clothing brand?!? ahahahaha.. someone should shoot you in the face, in front of your parents. ahahaha.. jackass. ahahahaa
BEST RAPPERS TO EVER DO IT IS:
1. DOUG E FRESH
2. BIZ MARKIE
3. MC HAMMER
4. FERGIE
5. KANYE
LOL!
Biggie/Pac [I put them together]
Jay-Z
Nas
Jadakiss
Ghostface Killah
1.Biggie/Pac
2.Jay-Z
3.Nas
4.Jadakiss
5.Ghostface Killah
What eva happened to Gemstones???
1.Biggie/Pac
any list without kanye is a fail!
1. eminem
2. pac
3. banks
4. big l
5. i guess BIG……
1. eminem
nobody asked yall fuckbois to list yall top 5…like damn…i swear we go thru this shit allllll the time..
1. Pac
2. Eminem
3. Nas
4. Jay-Z
5. Cassidy/Jadakiss
Fuck yall my top 5?
Trick daddy
Plies
Rick ross
Luke
Brisco
We The Best
ALL YALL LAME AS HELL.LOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL…BUT ANYWAY…I FUCKS WIT #22….. HE MADE THE SMARTEST COMMMENT ON HERE!!!!!!!!! WAYNE WILL B, IF NOT ALREADY THE BEST 2 EVER DO IT…. THIS NIGGAA ONLY 28…THAT MEANS HE HAS LIKE 14 MORE YEARS LEFT.LOL!LLLLLLLLLLLLLL….AND IF HE RETIRES NOW… HIS CAREER IZ ALREADY BETTA THAT BIGGIES.LOL!!!! CHECK HIS RECORD AND CHECK BIGGIES RECORD!!!!!
jay, pac, nas, big L, rakim, big, pun, bank$, jada, fab.all these niggaz is niice. dats my top 10.
Rakim
Nas
thats as far as i go
Top 5 of all time lyrically, mc, hip hop, whateva you wanna call it…
1. 2pac
2. eminem
3. Nas
4. Andre 3000
5. Jada
Can’t put Big in there because his life was ended really before his career blossomed in the form of a 2pac…Gone too soon to get my vote
No Gay Z on here because dude is hella corny and after you listen to his shit multiple times, you realize how corny it is…and his top selling songs of all time are all tracks he copied from other revelant artists
No Kanye because nigga get real…put Ye up against anybody in my top 5 and he would get demolished. Ye has to think his shit out, no one on my list does…plus Ye doesn’t know what he wants to do when grabbing a mic…sing, rap, voice cord, hell just produce
No Common…he would be # 6