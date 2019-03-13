Getty Image

Earlier this afternoon, Facebook and Instagram became inaccessible to a large amount of people, and Facebook confirmed that the platforms were experiencing issues today, writing, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

As of this post, Instagram is working for me personally, although I am unable to load Facebook. I’m not the only one who has been affected, however, as Soulja Boy has also experienced some outages today. This afternoon, he revealed that he was having trouble with Instagram, but offered up a solution to fix the problem, writing in a tweet, “Wtf is wrong with Instagram sh*t not working oh well time to make my own app.” He later added, “Oh wow the entire Facebook is down? That’s it I’m going to make a new social media network right now! This is unacceptable y’all have too much money for this smh.”

Wtf is wrong with Instagram shit not working oh well time to make my own app 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) March 13, 2019

Oh wow the entire Facebook is down? That’s it I’m going to make a new social media network right now! This is unacceptable y’all have too much money for this smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) March 13, 2019