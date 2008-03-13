Fat Joe Comments On Relationship With Kay Slay

Did you see the video where Kay Slay said your relationship ended because you gave him an ultimatum to choose between you and 50 Cent?

He was cool with 50 and he picked 50. I never gave him an ultimatum. He was neutral with both of us. I knew he was neutral from day one. This is a guy I treated like family and brother, and [he] chose money over loyalty. That’s all that was. I don’t remember the exact conversation, but he straight told me, “Joe, I don’t get money with you. I get money with them.” I never talked to him since. And I didn’t tell anybody for four years that that had happened. Meanwhile, he has took every single rapper that has dissed me to his show and played all the diss songs against me in the world. These guys are thirsty. These n*gg*s will never get on.

Full Story @ Rhapsody