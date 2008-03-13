Fat Joe Comments On Relationship With Kay Slay

Did you see the video where Kay Slay said your relationship ended because you gave him an ultimatum to choose between you and 50 Cent?
He was cool with 50 and he picked 50. I never gave him an ultimatum. He was neutral with both of us. I knew he was neutral from day one. This is a guy I treated like family and brother, and [he] chose money over loyalty. That’s all that was. I don’t remember the exact conversation, but he straight told me, “Joe, I don’t get money with you. I get money with them.” I never talked to him since. And I didn’t tell anybody for four years that that had happened. Meanwhile, he has took every single rapper that has dissed me to his show and played all the diss songs against me in the world. These guys are thirsty. These n*gg*s will never get on.
He also address Papoose, Prodigy, G-Unit, & Cassidy.
FAT JOE IS A BURGER AND KAY SLAY IS HOMELESS HE’S A DIRTY NI99A
Joe sounds like someone stole his blanket
second this is amusing
Yo I used to be down wit da Drama King..In Recent times i think He has Failed to keep Up The Good mUsic..Probally Because he chose to Fuck with 50..Im sorry All u G-UNIT LOVerZ But DAt NiGGA IS TRASH..now KaySlay can’t be loyal..What kind of an Example is he Setting for The FUture DJ THat ARE GOinG to TAKE HIS SPOT..
he should only open his mouth when he’s at mcDonalds
I don’t understand why catz give him so much publicity, this dude don’t sell a cd outside the US but now they hear a lot more from him since 50 keeps gettin at him. this shit is stupid he don’t deserve this attention, TS died when Pun passed.
joey is 1 big pussy with a few hard catz backin him
JOe is right Slay chose money, and now he get what he get. Yall hate Joe, but u cant say he aint been around for a min. Time will tell if he made the right choice, 50 only got 4-5 years in the game so we’ll see if he here in 5-6.
I agree with #5
the things fif did in 4-5 years,no one ever done it
if joe dies now just few poeple will remember him .but if fif dies now OMG……
I think joe is jalous
the things fif did in 4-5 years,no one ever done it
if joe dies now just few poeple will remember him .but if fif dies now OMG……
and joe has been in the game since the bigining of the time and he he doesnt have anything appropriate to him (shame)
now his spend his time in the south (miami) and still talking about ny
wigga please
Joe been around for a while but aint really blew up. I mean, he did his thing. Piggy backing Bari’s Robert Horry analogy, if a nigga playin in the leauge and go to 1 or 2 all star games make the playoffs a couple times hes whatever. No one builds a team around Robert Horry. 50 on the other hand, on pace to make the hip hop hall of fame lol. Nigga got rookie of year, led the leauge in scoring a couple times, MVP or two, championships ect.
Stop hatin on Kay Slay, if you treat dude like a brother you shouldn’t want your brother to not get money. And as a DJ you gotta give the fans what they want or they turning to a station that does, which mean less advertisement for the station which means you in the enemployment line for the DJ. Of course hes gonna play diss records, hes the fuckin Drama king. Just come out with a harder diss record and have your “brother” play it for you.
i dont think djs should ever pick sides..there only job is to deliver music…im not jus sayin that because i hate gay unit…bc khaled was wrong not to play buck…jus do ur job u dont owe nobody nothin
Who you gonna believe the Dram king or the Fat fuck who stole from Big Pun ? Hmmm…..
DJ’s should play hot music regardless what loyalty does Kay Slay have 4 Fat Joe ? If he never play that shit then people will switch to other stations who will.
to da ppl dat dont get it, 50 dont gotta b here 5 6 yrs from now.. lyrically we all kno he’s not even top 10 but wha he’s done wit his music n sellin n errything else he did to invest money is crazy.. at da end of da day, if yall been watchin any of da 50 interviews on dis site u will c dat clearly he said it himself if he was 2 die now he wud b gud cuz he’s done more dan wha was expected n dat he had a chance to experience all of dis..
@ #5 fif has been around for a while as well, just not as big as he is now. I use to like his shit, but after GRODT he fell off hard.
I’m not realy into all of Joe’s music, still you can’t deny he’s a standup dude.
His shit is always realtalk for real man, nutn but respect for him.
.. o0 n dont act like if 50 dont b beefin wit nobody den da game wud b boring.. der wouldn’t b no blogs up.. all u hataz wouldn’t have nuttin to write about n bitch about if 50 dont do wha he do.. so he’s doin u a favor by helpin yall find a life in postin comments in dese blogs lmaoo.. im glad he dissin erryone keeps me entertained n suttin 2 talk about wit ppl.. cuz i hate 2 jus b talkin about superman dat hoe all day.. ‘1
Joe talkin about NYC rapper dont have unity. Thats why he be down south with lil wanye and rick ross. Talkin about he making hot music. OK when was fat joe making hot music? They label FAT JOE a ringtone rapper. I know i hiphop is in trouble now if they start naming you a RINGTONE RAPPER. I miss the good ol years with hiphop 95-2004. HIPHOP BEEN DEAD SINCE THE ROC BROKE UP !
FAT JOE MAD CUZ HE FLOPPIN AND NOW DISSIN NIGGAS RIGHT AND LEFT TO GET ATTENTION…….and that shit he said about cassidy, prodigy, and slat is a bitch move, and he stay lyin
well see how many G-Unit warrios will call Kay Slay unloyal like they do everybody else
REMEMBA SLAY USE 2 CALL HIS SELF THE BLACK FAT JOE?
Yo 50 started his Career in like 96-97, his first track was with Onxy in 1998, he recorded Power Of A Dollar in 1999, and he started to blow up when he recorded the Guess Who’s Back Mixtape, so if u look from 98 till now thats 10 years regardless of whether he was making hits or not during that span, he was still in the game. I got respect for both 50 and Fat Joe, but honestly 50 is really going back to how he started taking over, and u cant knock him for going back to how he use to be, he’s still better than any bullshit that is out today.
I felt that Cass didn’t want to snitch on anyone and tried to stay loyal and what did he get in return? Joe trying to come at his head and Pap not really believing him. I say he say fuck it and start airing niggas out.
I THINK FAT JOE DAYS ARE NUMBERED IF HE DON’T SHUT HIS BIG FAT MOUTH. HE BEST FALL BACK I MEAN WAY BACK BECAUSE NEWYORKS ARE STARTING TO THINK HE’S PREJUDICE AGAINTS BLACK PEOPLE WHEN WE MADE WHO HE IS TODAY.
this guys crys and whines way too much dan homey!!!
jealous dude!!
KAY SLAY IS THA “DRAMA KING”, WHICH MEANS HE PLAYS DISS RECORDS. THIS IS HIS SIGNATURE AS A DJ. KAY HAS EVEN PLAYED DISS RECORDS ABOUT 50 FROM THA GAME. 50 HIMSELF SAID IN A HOT 97 INTERVIEW WITH KAY, HE DOESN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HIM PLAYING DISS RECORDS ABOUT HIM AND HE KNOWS THAT’S HOW KAY EATS SO HE WOULDN’T TRY TO STOP HIS HUSTLE.
JOE IS BEING WAY TOO SENSITIVE AND IT’S OBVIOUS THAT THA DISS RECORDS ARE REALLY GETTIN TO HIM IF HE’S ALLOW THEM TO POLARIZE HIS RELATIONSHIPS IN THA GAME. KAY SLAY OBVIOUSLY KNOWS THA DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BIZNESS AND PERSONAL BY NOT BEING INTERESTED IN ALTERING HIS PLAYLIST AS A HOMEBOY HOOK UP FOR FAT JOE.
oh shit its about to be a problem. i guess 50 will just buy everybody’s love
@ #7 (eric) What are the things 50 cent did you are talking about?
[Sounds like some more regurgitation]
p.s. See Master P (No Limit)!
This whole situation is smoke and mirrors though y’all mofo’s need to worry bout better things to put your dollars toward than any albums you ain’t listenin to front to back if you ain’t got it!
Find a house or something!
ALL THAT “OH JOE ALBUM FLOPS: LINE IS OLD EEEEVRYBODY KNOWS JOE NEVER HITS PLATNUM. But the point is that nigga living good and he still can come to the hood!. HE GOT A MANSION,A CRIB IN NYC,PROLLY ONE IN NJ,MILLIONS OF $$ IN JEWELS SITTIN ON A FEW MILL,AND HE GOT AN ARMY OF NIGGAS WILLIN TO KILL FOR HIM AT ANY GIVING TIME…I take that life any day then 50’s who cant even come the hood which half of his $$ goes to security detail..LMAO!!!!!
honestly i hate fat joe…yea he has good singles but only when he’s got another artist featured on his tracks..
it pisses me off how he tries to act all hard towards 50..and everytime u hear him all he says is 50 has police and shit..man if 50 has his own police than he must one hell of a gangster…anybody that has there own police must be pretty damn powerful.
fat joe’s stupid 50 would crush him in a fight and in making money.
Joey ass crack tries to take credit for dj khaled’s work trying to act like he created am so hood
fat joe’s wack.
Joe & Slay r homos….Forest dudes don’t fuck with Joe. That kid Macho is a hoe too go back to the Full Court days.
why fatty always talking about 50’s security?from what papoose said fatty got his own security too at least 50 doesn’t hide it,he got a million haters.
fatty is just mad that elephant in the sand is hotter out there and getting a better response from the streets then his album is.so cry me a fuckin river joe.
he really does make the bronx look bad.FREE REMY MA!
I totally agree with Joe…
This game has no loyalty…
Where do you get off sayin black people made joe who he is? Regardless, I fuck with both joe and 50. As of late, joe has been on some sensitive shit tho, and he don’t make sense at times. Like in the hot97 interview he says people make him out to be a bad guy cus he kept doin him tryna feed his fam while no one else cd’s dropped..so how can he be mad at kay slay for tryna get his cake right too? Kay slay wack as shit tho, every single slay tape ive gotten in the last few months have been horrible. And ya really think elephant in the sand is hot? the only hot track is hollow thru him, otherwise thats somethin to break up buds on. BTW joe album type wack too, but “that white” produced by premier is SERIOUS!
Fat Joe Dont like Black people that nigga be fakin the funk he”s hardly on that Ave called trinity plus he dont do shit for his old hood but talk about being from there anyone can go to an ave called trinity and ask if some body seen fat joe they’ll say ” F ” fat joe that nigga live in miami he ova there leanin an rockin walkin it out an shit papp shouldve wired his shit that way we dont have to hear his garbage the hottest shit he ever had was you gotta flow joe other than that he need to trade places wit pun (R.I.P)
“them steroids most have made my money longer” – ……….
if that dj is not signed to your label, his loyalty is to himself.
i hate kayslay as much as i hate 50 and fatjoe. but clue was wit the roc, kayslay was fuckin wit dipset but not signed, whookid is on gunit, dj khaled is on terror squad.
if your not signed to anyones label why the fuck would you expect them to be loyal to you, you should expect them to play each and every diss record he can get or get left behind.
cut that check or shut the fuck up, loyalty aint got shit to do wit nuthin, this is bizness
.All i Got To Say Is . I’m Tierd of Hearing This Dudes Mouf all The Time . Everytime i Come On Hear i See Something Fat Joe Has Said or Done .But Honestly All He Does is Runs His Mouth . and i Don’t Believe Nuffin That Comes Out of it.
somebody @ real talk get at slay @ straightstuntin@tmail.com he wanna clear this shit up!!!!!!!
“Joe, I don’t get money with you. I get money with them.” = “Joe u wack. Nobody asks to hear your records”
man if 2Pac and B.I.G where still alive non of these dudes would of blown up 50 would still be trying to make it joe would still be in the bottom/// man i missed them good old days
Money is my only brother in the RAP game, I’m not fucking wit you if that means i can’t money over there with them niggas thats hot right now, KAY SLAY doing the right thing, The unit runs Late night NY Radio, Fat joe needs to come harder… DRAMA KING = Slay/50
#33 He said that Kay Slay and him were like brothers. That’s how he treated him….so imagine you kewl with a dude you act like brothers you expect some sense of loyality from him when he ur man in the hood. Also remember Fat Joe neva told anybody about this stuff for 4 years that him and Kay Slay were kewl like that…Kay Slay is that mofo who brought this bullshet up…y’ll acting like Fat Joe crying about this shet…Kay Slay is just sitting jumping on the 50 band wagon…50 prolly tossed him some of that vitamin water that saved his azz from having to sell that connecticut home of his….yeah I heard that nukka had no cash only assets that he over spent money on himself and his friends..and that he was almost the fugg broke when it came to his cash flow so he was tryna sell off stuff until that vitamin water deal came through…lucky nukka….anyway…now you know why he was going off all last year on his Gorilla Unit he thought their albums were going to bring him in some cash..but I guess not…LMAO
co sign #25! Every movement in hip hop comes to an end. Master P and no limit is the perfect example. Everybody was wearing the clothes, chains, buying the music, etc. Nothing lasts forever. But P’s still counting his money, so will 50.
whats funny is joe moans about how 50 got pissed wit him for making a tune wit ja, now he want to come at papoose 4 being on da radio wit 50 and remy
50k the first week lmao joe give it up its over this is the music BUSINESS WE DE BESTTTTTTTTTTT?????
It’s about feeding your family at the end of the day you only gonna make so much money before the next hot nigga come up and take it. so get it why you can real talk.
joe should stick to reppin the south like he alway did cuz ain’t nobody in NYC is feelin him.
I love how Joe is always quick to call someone a biter or a wannabe this or that. He’s the same dude who went from biting Pun, Jay-z, & now Lil Wayne. Dude has no personal style and is a straight chameleon. He’s garbage.
Fuck Kay Slay. All you dudes who is saying Joey wrong for making this old ass faggot make a choice, ain’t got nothing to say about bitch ass curtis frontin on Joey, or Jada for fuckin with Jah Rule. I’ll never understand that shit. What is it? curtis ain’t nobody to tell niggahs who to fuck with, he never was anything, and still ain’t shit. Kay was thirst, his rapper wasn’t getting any buzz, lost the 1.5 million deal, I don’t even think Buffie fuckin with this lame ass dude. Niggah sold out, that is all there is to it, so now Kay just got to figure who dick he trying to ride. He got his choice of colors too. Kay should have been loyal to the code, even if he didn’t want to be loyal to Joey.
D-Boy (#12) has made the best point of the day!
50’s non-rhyming azz has lived a helluva life and accomplished more financially (record sales, vitamin water, clothing), physical (real estate, classic automobiles collections) and mentally than 99% of the “rappers” before, and, maybe even, after him.
Comparisons are few: Puff, Jay…Master P, Run on a much smaller scale.
Anyone else? I don’t see it.