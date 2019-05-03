Fat Joe Called Remy Ma’s Accuser A ‘Clout Chaser’ Who Is Lying For Attention

Fat Joe stuck up for his fellow Bronx rapper and longtime Terror Squad crew member Remy Ma after she was accused of assault by her Love & Hip-Hop co-star Brittney Taylor. Taylor, who claims that a confrontation with Remy backstage at a recent show turned violent and resulted in a black eye after Remy allegedly punched her, filed charges last week that got Remy booked on misdemeanor assault charges. The possible resulting probation violation could lead to significant prison time for Remy, who is also a new mother.

Posting a photo to Instagram of himself with Remy and her husband, fellow rapper Papoose, holding their baby, Joe called Taylor a “clout chaser,” cited the lack of evidence to support her claims, and noted that Remy had been a perfect probationer, appearing at all her appointments and meeting all the other terms of her agreement with the state.

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE beware of the CLOUT CHASE,” he wrote. “Do we really believe in SECOND CHANCES? Here we have a woman who did her time, came home, and has been a Model Citizen. The only time she’s out her house is to work or in this case Donating her time with a FREE performance for CANCER RESEARCH… The woman’s been the most Flawless Parolee EVER never has had a Curfew Violation has been Drug tested time and time again not once has Violated. … There were maybe thirty to forty Cops at the Cancer Charity Event not one saw ANY altercation in a world of everything is on CAMERA there’s no footage of any incident.”

It’s clear that Fat Joe is remaining loyal to his “sister” Remy after the two have worked together and been friends for decades, reconciling after a short falling out when she returned home from prison in 2014. However, the final say will be up to the court, which hasn’t exactly been kind to many rappers lately. Remy turned herself in on Thursday this week and awaits the judge’s decision.

