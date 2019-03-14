Fat Joe Said He’d ‘Die’ Before Being Seen In A Picture With Tekashi 69

Getty Image

Back in February of 2018, legendary Bronx rapper Fat Joe hosted fellow New Yorker Tekashi 69 on an episode of his Tidal podcast Cocoa Vision. At the time, Tekashi was one of the most talked-about acts in hip hop. His breakout single “Gummo,” eccentric look, and incendiary behavior had propelled him from local notoriety to international stardom. Over the course of their 20-minute conversation, Joe and Tekashi talked about the changing nature of New York City hip hop and the perils of dealing with sudden fame. The most interesting part of their talk, however, came when Joe paused to warn Tekashi about the dangers of his alleged criminal activity. The Bronx rapper pointed to the fate of Bobby Shmurda, the Brooklyn rapper who is currently behind bars for conspiracy and weapons charges.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Bobby Shmurda got Fat Joe’d. These people, these police tried to set me up so many times, my n***a. They did not like who I was, who I stood for,” Joe told 6ix9ine. “[…] They wanted to get me like they got [Bobby], but they got him. One million percent they are plotting on you.”

Joe’s words proved to be prophetic. In February, the 22-year-old artist has since pleaded guilty to nine counts of racketeering, firearms offenses, and drug trafficking, and also implicated his co-defendants.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Wednesday, Joe appeared on the Angie Martinez, where he expressed disappointment about Tekashi’s situation and was saddened to see that the rapper had so readily chosen to cooperate with authorities.

“I thought he was a nice guy, and now he can’t be my friend, he can’t come around me ever again,” Joe said “He crossed that line […] I pray for people who cross that line—when they talk to the police and they snitch, I pray for them.”

Joe expressed a zero-level tolerance for those who “snitch” as it appears Tekashi has done.

“I’d die before you see me in the picture with Tekashi 69,” he said.