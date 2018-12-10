Getty Image

Firefly Festival has released its 2019 dates and eclectic lineup, which includes headliners Post Malone, Panic! At The Disco, and Travis Scott. The Festival will run June 21-23 at The Woodlands in Dover, DE, and will introduce new initiatives and experiences including The Great Atlantic Campout and the S.P.A.R.K. Program.

While the eclectic lineup will also feature a wide ranging of popular artists from Awolnation to Unknown Mortal Orchestra, the Great Atlantic Campout will bring a variety of activities like daily yoga, panels, intramural sports, and silent discos to the camping portion of the festival. Showers, a farmer’s market, and even a Blood Mary bar will also be available. Meanwhile, the S.P.A.R.K. Program (Start Participating And Receive Karma) is designed to connect fans during the festival through meetups, volunteering opportunities, and team sports offering at no additional cost. The S.P.A.R.K. program also allows fans to become personally involved in the festival, through the Firefly Fund, which nominates charitable causes to support, and a poster design contest.

The full lineup will include Boogie, Brockhampton, Car Seat Headrest, Death Cab for Cutie, DJ Snake, Gucci Mane, Gunna, Jessie Reyez, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Little Simz, Phosphorescent, Saba, Snail Mail, Tyler The Creator, Vampire Weekend, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 14, at 12pm EST through FireflyFestival.com. General admission passes start at $279.